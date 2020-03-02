amy-klobuchar-ends-bid-for-us.-2020-democratic-presidential-nomination

🔥Amy Klobuchar ends bid for U.S. 2020 Democratic presidential nomination🔥

News
mariya smith0

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at a North Carolina Democratic Party event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota whose long-shot campaign for Democratic presidential candidate failed to turn a brief moment in the spotlight before the New Hampshire primary into momentum, is ending her bid for the nomination, a campaign source said on Monday.

The moderate Klobuchar’s withdrawal the day before Super Tuesday leaves five Democrats in the race for the party’s nod to run against Republican Donald Trump in November.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese

Related Posts

johnny-sexton-leads-ireland-to-hard-fought-opening-six-nations-win-over-scotland

Johnny Sexton leads Ireland to hard-fought opening Six Nations win over Scotland

John koli
flight-carrying-canadians-stuck-in-wuhan,-coronavirus-epicentre,-takes-off

Flight carrying Canadians stuck in Wuhan, coronavirus epicentre, takes off

John koli
lewis-capaldi-hits-back-after-being-criticised-for-collecting-brit-award-with-buckfast-in-hand

🔥Lewis Capaldi hits back after being criticised for collecting Brit Award with Buckfast in hand🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *