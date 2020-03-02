🔥Amy Klobuchar drops presidential bid and plans to support Joe Biden🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the race to become the Democrat’s presidential candidate and will throw her support behind Joe Biden.

The Minnesota senator is flying to Dallas and plans to join Mr Biden at a rally he is holding tonight.

It comes after Pete Buttigieg also dropped out of the race.

Both departures pre-empt Super Tuesday , a pivotal moment in the Democratic race.

This page is being updated.

