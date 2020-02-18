🔥Amrou Al-Kadhi interview: 'Everyone's dealing with their own s***. We're all trapped in the same system'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

“This is my life now,” says Amrou Al-Kadhi, resignedly. A tiny puppy has just ripped a twig to shreds on the carpet and is now threatening to defecate in various corners of the room.

From a line of brightly coloured wigs on the top shelf to a large figure of a reposing unicorn, the 29-year-old non-binary drag queen’s Camberwell front room is adorned with manifestations of themself — though nothing draws the eye quite like Phaedra, the excitable Cavapoo, who is a new addition to the household.

Our conversation, which reveals Al-Kadhi’s captivating intelligence and candour, is routinely interrupted by pleas of “Phaedra, I’m working”, as though bargaining with a child. Al-Kadhi, whose pronouns are “they” and “them” and who performs as Glamrou, has the air of someone who is adept at spinning multiple plates and making it look like the easiest thing in the world.

As well as screenwriting episodes for Apple TV’s Little America and upcoming Terry Pratchett series The Watch, Al-Kadhi is in the early stages of performing a new live drag show, Glamrou: From Quran to Queen, which opens tomorrow at Vault Festival and next month at the Soho Theatre. Laced with comedy and love songs, it focuses on their experience of a strict Iraqi Muslim upbringing, on leaving Islam then returning, and everything in between.

“It’s a sort of monologue about Allah, who in the show is my controlling ex-boyfriend,” Al-Kadhi explains. “It’s about me breaking up with him and trying to forge a new identity, but then that becomes too white and assimilationist.”

This is the first time the performer has truly struck out on their own, having been part of drag troupe Denim with four other queens since they met at university. Al-Kadhi loved performing with Denim, but as the only person of colour in the group, felt “quite tokenised in the end”.

“I’m usually one of a few people of colour on stage, so whenever I do explore race or Islam or anything properly rooted in Arab identity, there’s only about seven minutes to do it, which by definition makes it a little bit superficial. I’m hoping that by spending this hour talking about Islam and queerness in many different ways, I can allow the audience to understand.”

Amrou Al-Kadhi with their puppy, Phaedra (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

From Quran to Queen follows Al-Kadhi’s life, from a childhood spent in Dubai and Bahrain, to moving to London and dropping all association with Islam, attending Eton College, studying at Cambridge, and later reconciling with their religion and culture. It’s a lot to have gone through in 29 years, and a story they also tell in a recently published memoir, Unicorn.

Al-Kadhi’s drag persona, Glamrou, is heavily influenced by their mother: “She’s a drag queen, but not knowingly. I feel like I’m performing a version of her that she never got allowed to be because of the rules of where we’re from. My mother has so much status, even as a Middle Eastern woman who’s essentially a housewife, having to live in a patriarchal country, in a patriarchal household. She never really got that financial or social independence. She got married at 19 and had me and my twin brother at 24.

“Costume and makeup were her power, her transgression.”

Al-Kadhi speaks and writes affectionately about their mother (they have even made a TV show based on their relationship that they are hoping to get picked up), despite a tumultuous history. Having grown up in a household that rejected homosexuality entirely, they say Glamrou’s proximity to their mother is “a bit of me being nostalgic for a time before all of those bad qualities came out. In a way, I feel like I’m trying to rescue that idea of her.”

They describe their parents’ views as an “intellectual position, but [they] feel pure love for their kids. There are no heroes, no villains. Everyone’s dealing with their own s***. Some are enacting it on other people, but ultimately everyone’s trapped in the same system”. Al-Kadhi’s mother doesn’t understand her child’s life, but there’s a lot of love between them.

In Dubai and Bahrain, it was impossible to be a kid struggling with sexuality and gender identity. Al-Kadhi’s conservative education hinged on the idea of sin, which made this “internal battle” even more traumatising. “I developed OCD and very odd behaviours and needed to be perfect all the time. When I was 11 and came to the UK, I was so ready to leave the Middle East behind. My teenage years were all about trying to be white and British.”

This turned into an obsession with being the best possible student at the best possible school — which, in their mind, meant Eton College. Al-Kadhi smiles, seeming to know what I’m going to ask before I say anything. “People find that part so fascinating!” They admit that they hadn’t originally planned on even writing that part into the book. “I don’t think about Eton much any more. It was like a two-year experiment that left a lot of damage.”

They “fetishised” the idea of being there. “I made the decision to be perfect and get 100 per cent in all my exams and be a house captain and be an ultimate British boy. I wanted to wear the tail coat and go to chapel and sing the hymns. My two years at Eton were a sort of desperation to belong in this archaic idea of Britishness that was quite racist, actually.”

Glamrou performing in the Denim reunion tour (Aly Wight)

Having moved onto Cambridge and founding Denim, Al-Kadhi’s drag became an outlet, but not necessarily in the way they wanted. “Early on, my drag was about escaping my heritage and my family and my past. I would say stuff like ‘f*** religion’ and it was almost rudimentarily secular. I was dealing with a lot of shame. How good I felt when I was in drag highlighted how bad I felt out of it.”

The shame only began to abate when they started to reconcile their Arab heritage with their queerness; interrogating their relationship with Islam and channelling their mother through Glamrou helped to heal that chasm.

It’s an ongoing process, but Al-Kadhi now feels a huge sense of release having written their life down in the book.

“You don’t really think about it as it happens in your life. You just go through it. But condensing it showed me that it was all a bit too much for one person.”

Between rehearsals for the show, TV series in the works and a new book out, Al-Kadhi is leading a busy life. “I got a puppy at the worst time.”

Vault Festival (vaultfestival.com) Feb 19-20; Soho Theatre (sohotheatre.com) March 16 and 23

