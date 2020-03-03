🔥AMP London 2020: Five must-see gigs at Annie Mac's festival🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The inaugural edition of AMP London lands in the capital this week, with a fascinating roster of emerging artists to explore.

The festival, launched by Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, will take over a number of London venues — from Canada Water megaclub Printworks to new King’s Cross venue Lafayette — and showcase an array of up-and-comers from this city and beyond.

Christine and the Queens was a last minute addition to the line-up, set to play her smallest ever UK show at Moth Club on March 7. Naturally, it sold out almost immediately — so we’ve picked out five other gigs that have particularly piqued our interest.

From post-punk and UK rap to 90s-style pop-rock and plenty more, these are the shows to have on your radar.

Lianne La Havas, Rachel Chinouriri and Tayo Sound at Moth Club

Back after a self-imposed break from releasing music for almost half a decade, Lianne La Havas is sounding reinvigorated. Her comeback single, Bittersweet, is worth the wait: a sleekly tempestuous piece of R&B, with her voice sounding as superb as ever. Supporting her is Croydon’s next big thing, Rachel Chinouriri — whose neo-soul ballads hang heavy on the heartstrings — and 17-year-old singer-songwriter Tayo Sound.

March 4, Valette Street, E9 6NU, mothclub.co.uk

The Muder Capital, Working Men’s Club and Odd Morris at the 100 Club

Gritty Irish post-punk was rammed into the mainstream by Fontaines DC last year, with a punishing live schedule and a Mercury Prize nomination, but another band spreading the good word is The Murder Capital. The Dubliners deliver murky, agitated sounds and showed some great promise on their 2019 debut When I Have Fears. From the same city, and joining them on the bill, is Odd Morris, another brooding guitar group tipped for big things. Completing the line-up is Working Men’s Club, the Yorkshire trio twisting new wave tropes into exciting new shapes.

March 4, 100 Oxford Street, W1D 1LL, the100club.co.uk

Avelino,​ Knucks and Shaybo at Underworld

Tottenham rapper Avelino is back with some new music, and a full-length album in the pipeline. His Daily Duppy freestyle on GRM Daily back in November was a knock-out, overflowing with his signature worldplay, and his latest single Higher Power dispatches sharp lyrics over a bouncing instrumental. Knucks, who supports, fuses the various sounds currently dominating UK rap into something distinct, while south London MC Shaybo has already been tipped for a big 2020.

March 5, 175 Camden High Street, NW1 0NE, theunderworldcamden.co.uk

Beabadoobee and Oscar Lang at Omeara

Beabadoobee may only be 19-years-old, but she’s got a distinctly 90s vibe — one of her songs is literally called I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus. Pavement-style indie-rock, grunge and shoegaze are all major influences, but she’s got a strong pop sensibility too, which may have helped her to catch the eyes of the 1975, who she supported at the O2 last month. She features on The Moon Song, a track by Oscar Lang, who also plays at this gig. Expect some soft, sensitive bedroom pop from him, another teenage talent from London.

March 7, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE, omearalondon.com

Hamzaa, Tayla ​Parx and AWA at Sebright Arms

Dalston vocalist Hamzaa is one of the exciting new breed of soul singers coming out of the capital in the past couple of years, winning fans over with a powerful voice and deeply personal lyrics. Tayla Parx, meanwhile, is an intriguing prospect from across the pond. The Dallas musician has penned tracks for Ariana Grande, Khalid and others, and is now coming out as a solo artist. AWA is a former winner of the Swedish version of The X Factor — she triumphed in 2012 when she was just 15-years-old — and the R&B artist is now based in London.

March 7, 31-35 Coate Street, E2 9AG, sebrightarms.com

AMP London runs from March 4-7. For more information, including the programme of speakers set to descend on Camden House on March 6, head here.