Amid shortage, local breweries, distilleries begin making hand sanitizer

ST. LOUIS — Area breweries and distilleries are putting their alcohol expertise to perhaps an even more pressing commodity these days: hand sanitizer.”We had everything in house outside of glycerin,” said 4 Hands Brewing founder Kevin Lemp.A trip to a nearby candle shop that sold the essential ingredient and the brewery south of downtown was ready to start making the disinfectant that has flown off store shelves around the country as people stock up for the new coronavirus pandemic.”We quickly realized there was none in the market anymore,” Lemp said.On Monday, he was at City Hall, delivering 144 gallons of donated sanitizer to the workers who must keep local government running. He figures 4 Hands has enough ingredients to make about 2,000 more gallons of sanitizer.The brewery is still making beer, selling to groceries and allowing pickup from their tasting room. Customers who purchase beer from the show room can even pick up free 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, though they were already out-of-stock by Monday afternoon.Though the brewery plans to give away hand sanitizer when it restocks, Lemp said 4 Hands is asking for donations and plans to contribute it to a fund set up by the St. Louis Community Foundation to provide relief to owners and employees of independent bars and restaurants in the region. “It’s hurt us,” Lemp said. “But we know there’s a lot of people that are in a more dire state.”On Wednesday, Lemp plans another hand sanitizer production run to make another 1,000 gallons of the stuff. Some will be bottled for donation to customers, and he plans to sell some of the jugs to businesses that are on the front lines of the pandemic — doctors’ offices, grocery stores and QuikTrip.

Like nearly all bars and restaurants, 4 Hands has had to let some people go from its tasting room. But Lemp said the hand sanitizer production will let the business bring some of them back.Other distilleries have stepped up to make their own hand sanitizer, too. Still 630 Distillery on the south edge of downtown is making some. And recent addition to the craft spirits scene, Switchgrass Spirits, is using its distilling byproducts to produce hand sanitizer. Switchgrass partnered with local skin care product producer Bee Naturals to make and distribute the new hand sanitizer, and it’s donated bottles to senior centers, food banks and fire stations.Even Anheuser-Busch has jumped on the hand sanitizer bandwagon. It’s making and distributing hand sanitizer to its team first and plans to work with the American Red Cross to direct sanitizer to communities where it’s most needed, the company said.

