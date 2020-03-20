🔥Amid COVID-19, there will be winners and losers among Canada’s small businesses. And some ‘really have no idea’🔥

Steve Ballantyne and Mitchell Stern have big things planned for 2020. Or rather had big things planned. Right now they don’t know if that should be strictly past-tense.

Ballantyne and Stern are the co-owners of Station Cold Brew, an ethically sourced, nitro-infused cold brew coffee company based in Toronto, which over the past five years has established itself as one of the premier boutique coffee companies in the country. But over the course of the last week, as the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly compromised business operations across practically every industry, everything suddenly seems precarious — even for guys who make and sell coffee.

“We’ve been preparing for 2020 to be a year of hyper-growth, planning innovation, putting pieces in place to grow our business drastically,” says Stern. “Now we need to shift to survival mode.”

In the face of a global pandemic, and in an effort to mitigate the spread of the disease throughout Canada, most non-essential businesses in the country have been obliged to close temporarily, leaving many bars, restaurants, gyms, shops, and other storefronts shuttered to reduce public congregation and promote social distancing. The effect of these closures on service workers and people in other vulnerable fields has been grim, as the source of income for hundreds of thousands of Canadian vanishes overnight.

Less obvious are the consequences for other kinds of small businesses — some drastic and immediate, some unforeseeable and long-term. COVID-19 is already inciting radical change for everyone, and companies such as Station Cold Brew simply do not know what it will ultimately mean.

Ballantyne explains that there are “basically three types of companies” in the time of pandemic. There are the winners, such as say, Netflix, whose business will boom as a result of self-isolation. There are losers, such as the restaurants forced to close, and where margins are too slim to survive more than a week or two without revenue. And there are fields that aren’t really impacted by this at all, such as auto insurance.

“We’re in the category that doesn’t know yet what this means for us,” Ballantyne says. In recent days, he’s seen fellow business owners hit on sudden, unexpected windfalls, such as the people who make Flow boxed water, whose sales are apparently, “up like crazy, doing gangbusters.”

Will cold brew coffee see a similar spike? “The thing is, nobody f*cking knows, man. We literally have no idea. We’ve never been in a pandemic before.”

There is reason to be optimistic. “The hope is that consumers will continue to purchase our product,” Stern says. “It’s still coffee, and people still need to get sh*t done.”

On the other hand, they’ve already witnessed changes of the kind that could mean doom. Station Cold Brew has taps for its coffee on draught at offices all over the city, including PayPal and Shopify. “When the offices shut down and people started working from home, that was a big one for us.” Even workers without Station in the office might have made a routine of drinking their product daily; now that routine is disrupted.

“If there is a change in consumer behaviour that lasts six months, 12 months, that could be catastrophic,” Ballantyne says. “If the person grabbing a can of Station for lunch is laid off, the pattern breaks, and the pattern stops.”

Meanwhile, even the production of Station Cold Brew is fraught with peril. It isn’t only office workers who are being urged home. Station has a staff of manufacturers, too, and that has left Stern and Ballantyne struggling to reconcile “fulfilling orders and keeping the business running with the human element and keeping our employees safe.”

And what if other components of the production process are interrupted? They need packaging materials and cardboard in which to put the product; they rely on a lot of people, and situations such as this make the operation seem extraordinarily perilous. “If the shipping companies were suddenly to stop,” Stern points out, “we’d be completely screwed.” If even people still want your product, they need to be able to actually get it in their hands.

For now, Ballantyne and Stern are focused on the fundamentals — making sure they can maintain cash flow during a difficult period, looking after the well-being of the people on their team. Station Cold Brew is still available in retail environments that so far haven’t been affected by these changes — in the grocery stores where people are busy hoarding. “Are they hoarding our cold brew as well? Hopefully,” Stern says.

They’re also busy ramping up a home-delivery service that, fortunately, they’d implemented weeks before: the hope is that many of the office workers who are long-time fans of the product will start ordering cases of the stuff while working from home. “Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t meant you need to drink bad coffee,” Stern observes.

That could prove a positive turn for Station. Or it could be a futile effort at a time of mass decline. The point is, for now, they really have no idea. “Life is changing by the minute,” Ballantyne says.