🔥Amid a world in crisis, Rishi Sunak needs to be a wartime Chancellor🔥

Rishi Sunak, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, presents his first Budget on Wednesday. He faces challenges more typically experienced in wartime. Coronavirus threatens to undermine supply chains, to encourage panic-buying, to empty supermarket shelves, to overwhelm the health service, to (temporarily) shrink the workforce, to destroy businesses and to sever our economic relations both internally and with other nations.

China, which has borne the brunt of the crisis to date, experienced a total collapse in economic activity in February. As the virus spreads — and the UK authorities begin to shift from “contain” to “delay” — it’s likely that, as with China, economic disruption will increase at a rate of knots. Today global share markets plunged following a crash in oil prices.

Peacetime Chancellors mostly worry about balancing the books and establishing a reputation for financial credibility. Wartime Chancellors need to be far more imaginative, in the process discarding their natural caution. Sunak needs to become a wartime Chancellor.

On a war footing, the Treasury has always borrowed a lot more. The national debt rose to more than double the size of the UK economy at the height of the Napoleonic Wars, threatened to do the same again in the aftermath of the Great War, and went higher still in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. At roughly 85 per cent of GDP, the current level of national debt may be high but it is nothing like as cumbersome. With long-term borrowing costs only a touch above zero, the cost of servicing the UK’s debt is insignificant. Sunak could afford to borrow a lot more. And, in current circumstances, he probably should.

There is, however, no point in indulging in old-fashioned pump priming. Opening the sluice gates for spending on HS2, for example, will achieve little if half of the workforce ends up having to self-quarantine. Giving workers a generous tax cut will be a waste of time if they spend their evenings at home dining on tins of tuna rather than heading out to a restaurant.

Instead — and in addition to the inevitable increases in health spending — the Chancellor needs to find ways of safeguarding the future of British business. Allowing a whole raft of otherwise successful companies to go bust thanks to a temporary dip in sales or increase in costs associated with the economic fallout of Covid-19 would be foolish. Life support is not just needed for the elderly and frail. It is also essential for British industry.

The Bank of England has already offered hints of what it might be willing to do. Following last week’s move from the US Federal Reserve, an interest-rate cut is a racing certainty. The Bank will promise to keep interest rates “lower for longer”. More quantitative easing might be coming our way (if only to show that the Bank would prefer investors not to head for the hills). And the regulatory requirements designed to stop banks from staging a repeat of the global financial crisis will probably be relaxed (for those with a taste for the more arcane aspects of financial policy, this basically means a cut in the “countercyclical capital buffer”).

On their own, however, these policies may have only modest success. Even if banks are encouraged to lend more, they may hesitate in doing so if the companies they’re supposed to be lending to have no revenues. Companies, in turn, may be reluctant to borrow if the additional debt is regarded as an unwanted burden at a time of economic distress. And distinguishing between companies that are in trouble only because of coronavirus and those that are in trouble for other reasons (Flybe being the latest casualty) will not be the easiest of tasks.

The Chancellor has the tools to make this process a lot easier. He could, for example, cut employers’ national insurance contributions, thereby reducing the cost to companies of keeping employees on the books. He could cut corporation tax in a bid to improve the post-tax profitability of UK plc. He could encourage HMRC to exercise greater forbearance regarding the timing of tax payments.

His ultimate decision, however, should be driven by the peculiar nature of the problem. It’s quite likely that manufacturing companies will be able to pick themselves up, dust themselves down and belatedly fulfil orders later in the year when coronavirus will hopefully be in retreat. If so, they’ll end up experiencing a V-shaped trajectory for revenues and profitability: a miserable first half performance followed by a bumper performance in the second half.

Manufacturing activity, however, accounts for only approximately 10 per cent of the UK economy. The rest is mostly services. We won’t be eating double the restaurant meals in the second half of the year to make up for the empty tables in the first half. We won’t watch double the blockbuster movies in the second half of the year to make up for the empty cinema seats in the first half (one reason why the release of the latest Bond movie, the unfortunately named No Time To Die, has been postponed until November).

In other words, revenue losses in the coming months will be permanent. To tide companies over, the Chancellor needs a system of loan guarantees. Banks would still choose who to lend to, but a big chunk of the risk associated with the lending would be borne by the Government and — ultimately — by future taxpayers. Banks would still need some skin in the game, otherwise they would end up lending to any Tom, Dick or Harriet, but they wouldn’t have to absorb potential losses on their own. And companies seeking a bridging loan would know, at some future point, the additional debt would be “socialised”, through perhaps a coronavirus tax credit or, possibly, a lasting tax cut.

All of this points to a higher level of government debt. In current circumstances, that’s exactly what needs to be done. In the Forties, we had War Bonds. I’m not sure Virus Bonds will be quite as popular. The principle, however, is surely right. The world has changed. So should the Chancellor’s fiscal plans.

