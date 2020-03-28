🔥America’s civil rights movement leader Joseph Lowery has died: CNN🔥

FILE PHOTO: Joseph Lowery waves after his speech at the Lincoln Memorial during 50th anniversary ceremonies of the 1963 March on Washington in Washington August 28, 2013. AREUTERS/Gary Cameron
(Reuters) – America’s civil rights movement leader Joseph Lowery died on Friday at age 98, CNN reported.
Lowery’s death was confirmed by Imara Canady, a board member for the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, CNN said cnn.it/2JmxMN6.
