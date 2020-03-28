🔥America’s civil rights movement leader Joseph Lowery has died: CNN🔥

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in News Leave a reply
america’s-civil-rights-movement-leader-joseph-lowery-has-died:-cnn

FILE PHOTO: Joseph Lowery waves after his speech at the Lincoln Memorial during 50th anniversary ceremonies of the 1963 March on Washington in Washington August 28, 2013. AREUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) – America’s civil rights movement leader Joseph Lowery died on Friday at age 98, CNN reported.

Lowery’s death was confirmed by Imara Canady, a board member for the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, CNN said cnn.it/2JmxMN6.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

You May Also Like

missouri,-illinois-report-big-increases-in-coronavirus-cases;-illinois-now-has-47-deaths

🔥Missouri, Illinois report big increases in coronavirus cases; Illinois now has 47 deaths🔥

inside-trump’s-risky-push-to-reopen-the-country-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis

🔥Inside Trump’s risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis🔥

all-metro-boys-basketball-player-of-the-year:-love’s-prestigious-cbc-career-cut-short-by-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥All-Metro boys basketball player of the year: Love’s prestigious CBC career cut short by coronavirus pandemic🔥

missouri-coronavirus-cases-jump-to-838,-state-officials-say

🔥Missouri coronavirus cases jump to 838, state officials say🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *