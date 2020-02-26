🔥Americans warned to prepare as coronavirus gains steam outside China🔥

Updated 6m ago

WHO expert hails China’s containment measures, says other nations “not ready”

At World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Bruce Aylward, who headed an international expert mission to China, hailed the drastic quarantine and containment measures taken by Beijing. But he told reporters on Tuesday that other nations were “simply not ready” to contain the outbreak. “You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale… and it has to be done fast,” Aylward said.The WHO has called for countries to “prepare for a potential pandemic,” a term used to describe an epidemic that spreads throughout the world. Poor countries are particularly at risk, the WHO has warned. The virus has killed 2,715 people and infected over 78,000 in China. There were 52 more deaths reported on Wednesday — the lowest in three weeks — with no fatalities outside the epicenter in central Hubei province. -AFP

Democratic debate sees candidates lay out plans to fight coronavirus

As the Trump administration grapples with the growing coronavirus outbreak, Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination at the tenth Democratic debate laid out their roadmaps for how they would respond if they were in the White House.Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders advocated for increasing federal dollars for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), saying a boost in their funding is crucial to ensuring the U.S. is prepared to deal with an outbreak.Biden positioned himself as the only candidate on stage who has experience working to fight and contain the spread of a deadly illness, as he was vice president when the Obama administration dealt with the Ebola outbreak that began in 2014 and ravaged West Africa.Klobuchar urged Americans to visit the CDC’s website to ensure they are educated on what to do if they experience symptoms.

U.S. service member tests positive for coronavirus in South Korea

A soldier with the United States Forces Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, the USFK said in a Tuesday statement. The soldier, stationed in South Korea, is the first U.S. service member to test positive for the virus, according to the USFK.The patient, identified as a 23-year-old male, is in self-quarantine off the base, the USFK said. He visited two military camps in recent days, and health officials are working to determine who he may have been in contact with.Previously a widow of a retired U.S. soldier in Daegu had tested positive for the virus.

China reports 406 new cases, 52 new deaths

Officials in China reported 406 new cases and 52 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. That brings the total number of cases in the country to 78,064, and the total number of deaths in the country to 2,715.

San Francisco declares state of emergency

San Francisco officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday, becoming the first major American city to do so. “Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step-up preparedness,” Mayor London Breed said when announcing the decision, according to a press release. “We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm.”The local emergency declaration will help the city mobilize resources and streamline staffing, the city said in the release. It will be active for seven days before it’s voted on by the board of supervisors.

“Your job is to keep us safe”: GOP senator calls out Homeland Security chief over coronavirus

Republican Senator John Kennedy got into a heated exchange with the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, over the U.S. coronavirus response during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. Wolf was unable to answer several of Kennedy’s questions, prompting a scolding from the Louisiana senator.”You’re head of Homeland Security, sir. Your job is to keep us safe,” Kennedy told Wolf after he couldn’t say how many coronavirus cases were expected in the U.S.When asked by Kennedy what the coronavirus mortality rate is compared to the flu virus, Wolf got the facts wrong. He incorrectly stated that the mortality rate of the new coronavirus and the flu were similar at around 2%. That is the mortality rate of the new COVID-19 disease, but for influenza it is much lower, at about 0.1%, according to the Department of Human and Health Services. Wolf also appeared confused about how long it will take to get a vaccine into circulation for the new virus, telling Kennedy that it was “several months” away. Health and Human Services officials said Tuesday that the availability of a vaccine is at least a year to a year and a half away.