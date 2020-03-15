🔥Americans shall get access to a lot more than 2,00 labs for coronavirus testing, Pence says🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government’s coronavirus task force, addresses the press carrying out a tour of the 3M company headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that Americans could have access in the times ahead to a lot more than 2,000 laboratories in the united states with the capacity of processing coronavirus tests.

Talking with reporters at the White House, Pence said he and President Donald Trump would brief U also.S. on Monday on the widening testing amid a fast-escalating global health crisis state governors.