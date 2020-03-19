🔥'American hero' moon man Al Worden dies at 88🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tributes have been paid to Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who has died aged 88.

In 1971 he circled the moon while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover.

Worden died in his sleep in Houston yesterday following an infection, his friend and colleague Tom Kallman said.

Jim Bridenstine, of Nasa, said: “Al was an American hero whose achieve-ments in space and on earth will never be forgotten.”

Buzz Aldrin, who was on the Apollo 11 mission, tweeted: “‘Line of Grey, Be Thou at Peace!’ Godspeed Al,” quoting a hymn from their days at West Point military academy.

Worden flew to the moon in 1971 with David Scott and Jim Irwin, when he also performed the first deep-space spacewalk. He said of the mission: “Now I know why I’m here. Not for a closer look at the moon, but to look back at our home, the earth.”