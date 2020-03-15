American Airlines to suspend nearly all long-haul international flights starting Monday

American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Associated Press

American Airlines on Saturday said it will implement a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting March 16, amid reduced demand and travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.Between March 16 and May 6, American will reduce its international capacity by 75% on a year-over-year basis, it said in a statement, adding the changes will result in the airline parking nearly its entire widebody fleet.The airline also anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% on a year-over-year basis.Domestic capacity for the month of May will be reduced by 30%, the company added.

