🔥American Airlines cancels remaining flights to South Korea through April 24🔥

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an American Airlines logo on a wall at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in in NY November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc said Tuesday it’ll temporarily suspend all remaining flights to South Korea through April 24 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The biggest U.S. carrier said it really is suspending operations to and from Seoul, South Korea and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), wednesday effective. American cut other flights to South Korea previously.