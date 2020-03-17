🔥Amazon launches hiring spree to keep up with demand during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Retail giant Amazon has said it will hire 100,000 new employees in the US amid a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The massive intake will be put to work in Amazon’s warehouses and delivery services, which have come under pressure in recent weeks as consumers avoid shops and stock up online.

Several countries have ordered lockdowns over the Covid-19 outbreak, which has led to more than 7,000 deaths globally to date.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, Dave Clark, said in a statement on Monday.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them.”

The company added that it would be looking to hire individuals currently out of work due to cutbacks over the coronavirus outbreak in the restaurant, travel and entertainment industries, among others.

“We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” Clark said.

In addition to the hiring spree, Amazon also said it would increase hourly wages by $2 in the US, £2 in the UK, and approximately €2 in many parts of Europe. The pay hike is expected to cost the Seattle-based company more than $350m (£285m) and comes a week after it committed to providing up to two weeks of pay to all employees diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Amazon is already the second-largest US-based employer, behind Walmart, and employs nearly 800,000 people worldwide.