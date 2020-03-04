🔥Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among U.S. employees🔥

amazon-confirms-first-coronavirus-case-among-us.-employees

FIle Photo: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Online retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

