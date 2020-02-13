🔥Amazon boss Jeff Bezos buys 'LA's most expensive home' for £127m🔥

amazon-boss-jeff-bezos-buys-&apos;la&apos;s-most-expensive-home&apos;-for-127m

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who was rumoured to have been house-hunting with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez over the past few months, has paid £127 million for ‘LA’s most expensive home’. 

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a lavish £127 million ($165 million) Beverly Hills estate — the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles.

The Amazon owner, 56, snapped up the nine-acre estate from media mogul David Geffen, beating the previous record of just under £116 million ($150 million) paid for a Bel Air estate last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mr Geffen had bought the property in 1990 for almost £37 million ($47.5 million).

It originally belonged to Jack Warner, the late former president of Warner Bros Studios, who had the 13,600 sq ft Georgian-style mansion built in 1937, reportedly with the wood floor that Napoleon was standing on when he proposed to his first wife Josephine.

The estate boasts expansive terraces, gardens, a nursery and three hothouses. The grounds also include two guesthouses, a tennis court, swimming pool, and nine-hole golf course. 

According to Variety, Bezos has also recently bought a second estate for £70 million ($90 million) from late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in 2018, which is said to be used for business purposes by Amazon. 

Mr Bezos, who is worth an estimated £101 billion ($131 billion), was rumoured to have been house-hunting in the Los Angeles area with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez over the past few months.

