🔥Amazing photos show Empire State Building lit up in bid to boost New York City residents' morale🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As New York City faces one of its darkest and most challenging periods in history, the Empire State Building promises to never stop shining as a beacon of hope and solidarity.

To keep the light of New York City bright, the iconic tower of the building will be lit up with a light show set to Alicia Keys and Jay Z’s Empire State of Mind to celebrate the everyday heroes keeping the country safe during the​ coronavirus outbreak.

The song will be played by the Elvis Duran Show on iHeartMedia’s Z100 radio station every night at 9pm until April 2, synced to a light show at the top of the famous Midtown Manhattan building.

To honour the first responders tackling the health crisis, Z100′s Elvis Duran will kick off every light show at 8.55pm with a spotlight interview to highlight the individuals who are on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19.

A post on the Empire State Building Twitter page on Monday said: “We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the Covid-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.”

The famous tower lit up to stand with everyday heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic (Empire State Building)

Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia said: “New Yorkers always find a way to unite and encourage one another during challenging times.

“Our hope is to continue to provide some comfort to our listeners through the healing powers of music, as we show our country’s resilience and strength with a music-to-light show through New York icons Z100 and the Empire State Building.”

Anthony Malkin, chairman and chief executive of Empire State Realty Trust, added: “The Empire State Building has always served as an international symbol of hope, of challenges overcome, and of New York City itself.

The public is invited to share photos and videos of the light show (Empire State Building)

“With iHeartRadio, the radio network of America, she provides comfort and inspiration to New Yorkers, America, and the world.”

The public is invited to join the conversation by posting a video of themselves to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio.

As of Monday, New York state had 1,218 deaths and more than 66,000 cases.

The Midtown Manhattan building illuminates the New York City skyline (Empire State Building)

A surge in cases and deaths prompted Governor Andrew Cuomo to issue an urgent appeal for medical volunteers and so far, more than 80,000 have agreed to help.

It comes as President Donald Trump said the country will be in “a very good shape” in terms of the number of ventilators available by the time the coronavirus outbreak peaks.