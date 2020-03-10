🔥Amanda Holden wears #BeKind t-shirt on day of Caroline Flack's funeral in touching tribute🔥

Amanda Holden wore a #BeKind t-shirt today in honour of Caroline Flack.

The 49-year-old wore the shirt, which has a picture of the former Love Island host on, as she hosted her Heart FM breakfast show.

The t-shirt is in tribute to Flack, 40, who is expected to be laid to rest today three weeks after she took her own life at the age of 40.

The designs were produced by Leigh Francis – better known under his alias Keith Lemon – who worked with Flack on his breakout show Bo’ Selecta! All the proceeds go to the Samaritans.

Britain’s Got Talent host Holden previously wrote her own tribute to Flack on Instagram shortly after her death.

Sharing a picture of the two posing together, she captioned the snap: “Utterly devastated to hear of the sudden death of this funny bright beautiful young girl. My heart goes out to her family. For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart ….”

“Anger doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was ..

“Why was she not shown the same level of consideration, protection, warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently?”

Stacey Solomon also paid tribute to Flack, writing on Instagram: “Today it doesn’t feel right to be on social media…

“Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life.”