🔥Amanda Holden presents Heart Breakfast Show from home as Brits self-isolate🔥

Amanda Holden has joined the many Brits working from home, presenting the Heart Breakfast Show from her house.

The coronavirus crisis has forced people up and down the country to work from home, with “social distancing” to stop the spread of the virus being encouraged.

The Heart Radio presenter, 49, was seen on her way to work in the Leicester Square studio this week, but as the pandemic has worsened it’s clear she’s not taking any chances.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing pink silk pyjamas with zebras on them, she said on Instagram: “Like so many of you I’m working @thisisheart from #home today to make sure we have the tech to keep you company throughout this trying time!”

(Instagram)

Her post was met with messages of support, including one Pussycat Doll member Ashley Roberts, who hosts the showbiz section of Holden and Jamie Theakston’s radio.

She quipped: “Pyjama realness.”

Holden also uploaded a series of Instagram stories giving fans a behind the scenes look as she recorded the show.

One snap was a selfie of her grinning with producer Anna Richardson.

Working from home didn’t seem to be totally plain sailing for Holden though, as she posted a photo of her playfully scrambling to untie her headphones quickly while needing to get back on air with the caption: “Getting there.”

Holden usually hosts the show with Jamie Theakston but this time she had a special surprise guest, her dog Rudie, who interrupted the show to shower dog mum Holden with kisses.

Roberts posted an Instagram story of her recording the show at Heart HQ and said: “it’s a small little crew we’re rolling with these days, but hopefully everyone at home is enjoying and we’re bringing in the feel good.”