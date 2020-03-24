🔥Amanda Holden launches new 'Bundleberry' interiors collection with QVC🔥

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has temporarily swapped her seat next to Simon Cowell to launch her debut Bundleberry homeware range with QVC.

Available online from today, and launching on the TV channel in June, the collection taps into trendy chevrons, vintage-inspired trends and classic stripes.

Starting from £14.50 for a set of two picture frames, each item has a gold ladybird hidden as a symbol of good luck.

Amanda Holden’s new homeware collection Bundleberry

The colourful chevron cushion in the range is great way to add a pop of colour to a bedroom or living room.

Alternatively, a set of three faux succulents are ideal for those who lack green fingers but still want to add some greenery to their home.

