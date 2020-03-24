🔥Amanda Holden launches new 'Bundleberry' interiors collection with QVC🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
amanda-holden-launches-new-&apos;bundleberry&apos;-interiors-collection-with-qvc

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has temporarily swapped her seat next to Simon Cowell to launch her debut Bundleberry homeware range with QVC.

Available online from today, and launching on the TV channel in June, the collection taps into trendy chevrons, vintage-inspired trends and classic stripes. 

Starting from £14.50 for a set of two picture frames, each item has a gold ladybird hidden as a symbol of good luck. 

Amanda Holden’s new homeware collection Bundleberry

The colourful chevron cushion in the range is great way to add a pop of colour to a bedroom or living room.

Alternatively, a set of three faux succulents are ideal for those who lack green fingers but still want to add some greenery to their home. 

Scroll through the gallery above to see the range in full…

You May Also Like

privilege-and-pandemic:-how-covid-19-reveals-the-documentary-sustainability-crisis

Privilege and Pandemic: How COVID-19 Reveals the Documentary Sustainability Crisis

some-businesses-still-sending-workers-to-the-office,-as-the-coronavirus-forces-them-to-write-a-new-‘playbook’

🔥Some businesses still sending workers to the office, as the coronavirus forces them to write a new ‘playbook’🔥

soccer-mommy-does-npr-tiny-desk-concert-from-your-home

Soccer Mommy Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert FROM YOUR HOME

uk-coronavirus-death-toll-jumps-to-422-on-first-day-of-lockdown

🔥UK coronavirus death toll jumps to 422 on first day of lockdown🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *