🔥Amanda Holden claims Caroline Flack was 'thrown to the dogs' in emotional tribute🔥

Amanda Holden shared a powerful tribute to Caroline Flack, claiming that she was “thrown to the dogs.”

Holden, 49, said that she was “utterly devastated” after Flack took her own life at the age of 40.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Britain’s Got Talent judge asked why Flack “was not shown the same level of protection, warmth and importance” as other TV stars “who have struggled recently.”

“Utterly devastated to hear of the sudden death of this funny bright beautiful young girl,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Flack at an event last year.

“My heart goes out to her family. For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart… Anger doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was…

“Why was she not shown the same level of protection, warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently?

“There are criminal gaps in the differences. I am certain there is more to her story… I know the truth will out.

Caroline Flack – In pictures

“May she rest in peace and those responsible for this lack of humanity be brave enough to admit their shame.”

A lawyer for the Flack family said that the presenter took her own life on Saturday.

Holden is one of many celebrities to pay tribute to Flack following the tragic news.

Olly Murs was also among the stars to pay tribute to Caroline Flack (PA)

Her X Factor co-presenter Olly Murs said that his “heart is forever broken” after hearing the news, writing: “I‘ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back… and that’s you.”

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as the host of Love Island, remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend in a heartfelt tribute on her Sunday morning radio show, in which she implored listeners to “be kind,” adding: “I want to use my platform to call people out because it’s gone too far.”

Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

ITV pulled Sunday night’s planned episode of Love Island from schedules yesterday “after careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.

“All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news. After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

The show is set to return this evening with a special tribute to Flack.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.