🔥Alton man convicted of murder in death of ex-girlfriend🔥

ALTON — A 56-year-old man was convicted Thursday of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and injuring another man at an Alton home in 2018. A jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Ernie L. Sykes, of Alton, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Angel Syddall, 31, and the shooting of Daniel Ferrel, 26, on Nov. 21, 2018. Prosecutors during Sykes’ trial this week argued he saw his ex-girlfriend and Ferrel several days before the shooting and threatened her, saying her mother would need a black dress, implying the elder woman would be attending Syddall’s funeral.Sykes a few days later came to Syddall’s home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street in Alton about 4 a.m. and shot her seven times, prosecutors said. He also shot Ferrel three times, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Syddall died at a hospital. Ferrel had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment but survived his injuries.

Ernie Sykes, of Alton, was charged with murder following a 2018 double shooting in Alton.

Sykes’ daughter, a friend of Syddall, testified against Sykes, describing the way he treated her friend. Syddall’s roommates also said he was not allowed in the house and others testified Syddall had stayed with her mother a few days before she was killed because she was afraid Sykes would come to her home, said Taylor Donohoo with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.