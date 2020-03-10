altior-ruled-out-of-cheltenham-festival-2020-after-lame-report-on-sunday

🔥Altior ruled OUT of Cheltenham Festival 2020 after lame report on Sunday🔥

News
John koli0

Altior has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after being reported lame on Sunday.

More follows

