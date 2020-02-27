🔥Altered Carbon season 3: Renewal status and release date🔥

ALTERED CARBON – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix The second season of Altered Carbon kicks it up a notch in mystery and action. Will the Netflix show be back for season 3?It has been more than two years since the first season of the groundbreaking series Altered Carbon premiered on Netflix.To say that the wait has been long is an understatement! The first season of the sci-fi drama, or better known as cyberpunk series, took us all by surprise. We knew it would be great, but no one was expecting to love it as much as they did.Needless to say, Altered Carbon is captivating and had us on the edge of our seats from the beginning. Every event leads to an intense and action-packed finale that left fans hungry for more. The Netflix original series was quickly renewed for a second season, but we weren’t ready for the long wait.At long last, Altered Carbon season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and fas are wasting no time to watch! Let’s just say it’s going to be a busy weekend! We are all already asking if a renewal will happen and also hoping that, if we do get a third season, it doesn’t take as long to debut as season 2.Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet announced if Altered Carbon will be getting another season. Before you worry, you should know that this is normal. Only a few shows are renewed ahead of time or this early on. It’s typical for the streaming network to want to wait a few weeks after the premiere date before jumping to renew.What you need to do to help the chances of a third renewal is to watch all the episodes of Altered Carbon season 2 as soon as you can. It would also be great if you tell your friends about it! The more, the merrier as it means the numbers will be higher.If Altered Carbon is renewed for season 3, expect a long wait between seasons. It might not be more than two years, but it’ll take at least 18 months for a show like this to complete production and post-production.At the earliest, season 3 would be released in the fall or winter of 2021.Altered Carbon season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news on Altered Carbon season 3!