Altered Carbon – Credit: Katie Yu / Netflix The wait is finally over! Altered Carbon season 2 is coming to Netflix tonight! Get ready to be spun up and continue the journey of Takeshi Kovacs!After two very long years, Altered Carbon season 2 is finally here! The story of Takeshi Kovacs continues on Netflix. Anthony Mackie, who you will all know as The Falcon from the MCU, will be taking over from Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi.You’ll be able to start streaming from 3:01 a.m. ET. That means those on the pacific coast only have to wait until 12:01 a.m. If you’re in the UK, you’re waiting until 8 a.m.The latest season is not kicking off from where things ended in the first. In fact, 30 years will have gone by since the last season.Early reviews of the newest season highlight that Mackie’s portrayal of Takeshi is vastly from Kinnaman’s. They highlight how Kinnaman’s version was very serious, brooding, and uncaring, while Mackie’s is much more energetic, smooth, and passionate.Another notable change is the overall story itself. Season 1 was basically a futuristic detective story with some minor flashbacks to Takeshi’s past as an Envoy. Altered Carbon season 2 is to focus much more on expanding the current universe along with introducing newer characters.One element from season 1 which will continue is the goal Takeshi had as an Envoy to bring back the balance of life and death. Takeshi was once a soldier who insured this balance could never be returned, but thanks to Quellcrist Falconer, played by Renee Elise Goldsberry, he saw the light and became an Envoy.We learned at the end of season 1 that Quell was not dead and Altered Carbon season 2 intends to dedicate a large chunk of the season with Takeshi in search of her.Netflix has dropped several trailers and sneak peeks giving us a look at what to expect in this upcoming season. The main feature trailer released earlier this month gives us the most to think about. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out below.Altered Carbon season 2 is officially available to stream tonight. Will you be watching the latest season? Drop a comment just below sharing your thoughts.