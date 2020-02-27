Al’s Cafe closing after 103 years (give or take) of blue-collar business

No one knows exactly what became of the Christmas tree at Al’s Cafe on the city’s Near South Side.The fully decorated totem stood in a corner every day for 10 years, give or take, blending in with the wood-paneled walls and Formica-topped tables.Then one day, it was gone. Like Al’s will be, after Friday.For 103 years, give or take, Al’s has sat on the southeast corner of DeKalb and Victor streets, blending in with the factories and freight yards in the industrial flats east of Soulard.It opens at dawn and closes after dinner, serving breakfast, burgers and beers.“The city said they don’t have records back that far. But we got an award from Mayor (Francis) Slay a few years back saying we’d been in business 100 years,” said Al Beczkala, the bar’s fourth-generation owner.“I’d bet there’s no restaurant or bar in St. Louis that’s been open longer — especially run by one family, in one location, the whole time.”

Al’s Cafe is shown at left circa 1942, and at right in present day.

Beczkala could easily be described as gruff, with a business model of “If you don’t like it here, don’t come here.”And his family’s place has “always been blue-collar, factory workers and truck drivers. And cops,” he said, then talked about its heyday of the 1940s to ‘60s.“There was Hager Hinge Co., a packing house, a paper bag factory. They were working around the clock and workers came in after their shifts,” he said.Tossing a thumb over his shoulder toward the old site of a railroad car maker, Beczkala said, “American Car was right over there. Hell, that was 3,000 workers right there alone.”Business, however, did not dry up entirely after the trucks slowed and industries closed. Thanks to the daily special, chicken mudega, a recent Thursday was hopping.Barb Beczkala, Al’s wife, said Thursdays were the busiest day: “That’s the day I do the cooking,” she said.Along with chicken specials, she also served up some history.“The place was originally called Frank Boyer’s Tavern, but we don’t know much about the Boyers or when they started it,” she said.The Boyers sold it in 1918, give or take, to Austrian immigrants Henry and Rosa Dietz.One of their employees was Adolph Schalk, Rosa’s son from her first marriage. He worked at Mangelsdorf Seed Co. during the day and tended bar at night.In 1921, Schalk bought the bar from his parents. He and his wife, Ludmilla, renamed it the Adolph Schalk Tavern.

Al’s Cafe (under its old name), circa 1940, pre-World War II. The bar/restaurant has been in the same family for four generations. Back row, far right, is second-generation owner Adolph Schalk. In the middle of the back row is his son, and eventual third-generation owner, Adolph Beckzala, whose son, Al Beckzala, is the current owner. The other men are unidentified.

When asked how the bar survived Prohibition in the 1920s, Barb Beczkala said that Ludmilla Schalk explained it thusly: “Liquor came in the back door and went out the front door.”The name was changed shortly after World War II started.“As you can imagine, Adolph wasn’t a real popular name at the time. So it became Al’s Cafe,” Barb Beczkala said.In 1942, the Schalks sold the bar to Adolph “Al” Beczkala Sr., who had married the Schalks’ daughter, Helen. Their son Al, christened Adolph Beczkala Jr., owns it now.“It’s mostly the same people who come in here,” retired St. Louis police Lt. Ed Harper said. He and his brothers-in-law have met at Al’s every week, give or take, for years. They have a drink, they eat some lunch, they discuss things.“Oh, we’ll talk about anything,” said one of the in-laws, retired electrician Harold Illinger. “Especially politics — we talk a lot of politics, a lot of city politics.”

Three brothers-in-law, from far right, Mark Sheehan, Ed Harper and Harold Illinger, take their posts at Al’s Cafe at 2500 DeKalb Street in St. Louis. (Photo by Joe Holleman of the Post-Dispatch)

Regular diner Matt Meyer said he’s going to miss the family atmosphere. “Well, Al yells at me like I’m family anyway,” he said.Another family member is Ronnie Moll, who works hard at lunch shuttling hot plates to tables.“Oh, I don’t work here,” said Moll, a salesman for a nearby oil company. “I just help out when they need it.”Don “Bear” Meier, Al’s bartender for 20 years, give or take, knew exactly what he’d miss about the place.“Not a damn thing,” said Meier, who also happens to be Al Beczkala’s brother-in-law.

Bartender Don Meier serves a recent lunch crowd at Al’s Cafe, 2500 DeKalb Street in St. Louis. (Photo by Joe Holleman of the Post-Dispatch)

But after Friday, the meals stop, the taps close and Al’s goes the way of the businesses that once surrounded it.And how does Al Beczkala feel about ending his family’s century-long run?“It’s time. My knees are shot.”

