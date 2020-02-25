🔥Alphonso Davies delights with 'outrageous' performance in Bayern Munich romp against Chelsea🔥

Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies announced his arrival on club football’s biggest stage with a stunning performance in Tuesday night’s 3-0 rout of Chelsea.

The 19-year-old terrorised the Blues’ right flank from his position at full-back, showing off his ridiculous pace and eventually setting up Robert Lewandowski’s 76th minute strike which all but ended the tie as a contest.

Davies, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents, grew up in Canada, who he now represents at international level, and joined Bayern in 2018 from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Initially a winger, Davies has become a regular at left-back for the German champions this season, but his display at Stamford Bridge will be seen as a breakthrough performance at European level.

BT Sport’s pundits covering the game were suitably impressed, with former Bayern man Owen Hargreaves, who also grew up in Canada, calling him ‘scary’ and ‘outrageous’, while Gary Lineker said he ‘played beautifully’.

Peter Crouch, meanwhile, took to Twitter to express his shock at the teenager’s ability.