🔥Almost everyone is biased against women in some way, UN study finds🔥

Nearly everyone in the world is biased against women, a new wide-ranging United Nations report has revealed.

A global study of social attitudes found nine in 10 – almost 90 per cent – of people are prejudiced towards women.

Among the common beliefs were that university is more important for men and that men deserve jobs more than their female counterparts.

The Gender Social Norms Index released on Thursday, March 5 found that men and women were both responsible for obstructing gender equality.

Researchers from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) say the report provides vital clues to why, despite decades of progress in attempts to close the equality gap, women still face barriers in areas like politics, work and education.

Data was collected from 75 countries covering 80 per cent of the world’s population.

Around 91 per cent of men and 86 per cent of women held at least one clear bias.

It was found about half of the world’s men and women feel that men make better political leaders.

Over 40 per cent feel that men make better business executives and that men have more right to a job when jobs are scarce.

Twenty-eight per cent of people think it is justified for a man to beat his wife.

“We have come a long way in recent decades to ensure that women have the same access to life’s basic needs as men. We have reached parity in primary school enrolment and reduced maternal mortality by 45 per cent since the year 1990,” said Pedro Conceição, head of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office.

“But gender gaps are still all too obvious in other areas, particularly those that challenge power relations and are most influential in actually achieving true equality. Today, the fight about gender equality is a story of bias and prejudices.”

It appears the situation is worsening, and not improving, with the percentage of men with “some bias” against women growing from 84.3 per cent between 2004 and 2009 to 89.9 per cent between 2010 and 2014.

The same can be said for women determined as having ‘some bias’ against women with the percentage of people falling into that category rising from 83.4 per cent to 84.6 per cent.

The number of people harbouring “moderate to intense” gender bias has also grown in both the male and female camps.

The country in which bias has grown the most is Sweden, followed by India which has seen an increase in prejudice.

Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP, said: “The work that has been so effective in ensuring an end to gaps in health or education must now evolve to address something far more challenging: a deeply ingrained bias – among both men and women – against genuine equality.

“Current policies, while well intentioned, can only take us so far.”

Overall, the analysis sheds light on the “power gaps” that still exist between men and women in our economies, political systems and corporations.

For example, while men and women vote at similar rates, only 24 per cent of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women and there are only 10 female heads of government out of a possible 193.

Women in the labour market are paid less than men and are much less likely to be in senior positions with less than six per cent of CEOs in the world’s top 500 companies are women.

And while women work more hours than men, this work is more likely to be unpaid care work.

The index however, does highlight the progress that has been made, including an increase in the number of girls now enrolled in primary school education around the world and a fall in maternal deaths.