🔥Allplants raises UK's biggest vegan crowdfund to expand its plant-based meal deliveries🔥

London start-up Allplants, which delivers tasty vegan frozen meals to your door, has raised £3.4 million through crowdfunding, the biggest ever fundraise for a UK vegan company.

The company, which was started by brothers Alex and Jonathan Petrides in 2017 with a goal to make it easier for people to included plant-based meals in their diets, initially planned to raise £2 million on the crowdfunding platform Seedrs but quickly smashed this target in 48 hours.

A further £1.4 million was raised from a total of 1,824 investors, including VC firms such as Felix Capital and Octopus Ventures as well as its customers.

Speaking about the fundraise, CEO Jonathan Petrides said: “We’re delighted with the huge support and belief our community has shown in this crowdfunding round. It’s surpassed our expectations and allows us to look ahead at 2020 with even bolder growth plans.”

Since launching nearly three years ago, Allplants has served over one million vegan meals from its kitchen in North London. Customers can order a box of dishes as a one-off or as a subscription. Meals include a plant-based take on Rigatoni Carbonara and Cauli Tikka Masala, which are delivered in environmentally-friendly packaging, using a combination of dry ice and cotton denim insulation to keep the meals frozen on the go.

Only 38 per cent of the start-up’s customers are in London, with this only set to grow. Using the new funds, Allplant’s hopes to develop new food categories and service over 60,000 meals a week from its production kitchen. A further Series B funding round is planned for the end of this year, with the company saying it hopes to develop distribution partners in order to launch in new markets in Europe and North America by 2025.

Allplants’s plant-based take on Rigatoni Carbonara (Allplants)

Lofty aims for a company that started out running vegan supper clubs. But it speaks to the popularity of veganism or a plant-based lifestyle. According to the Vegan Society, 1.16 per cent of the population classify themselves as vegan, up from 0.25 per cent in 2014. Orders of vegan meals grew 388 per cent between 2016 and 2018, as a result, this category is considered the UK’s fastest-growing takeaway of choice.

The majority of Allplants’ investors aren’t even vegan – 76 per cent to be exact. So why did they invest? According to a poll the start-up carried out, 73 per cent said they believe there is a lack of healthy and nutritious plant-based meals in the UK, with 75 per cent saying one of the reasons they invested was to support sustainable businesses.

“It’s an honour to now have more than 1,800 new investors behind every step we take, and demonstrates the rapidly growing demand for healthy and delicious plant-based meals made convenient. This latest funding round is a true validation of what we’re doing here at Allplants – to inspire more people to eat more plants,” added Petridis.

allplants.com