🔥Allende novel seeks to spotlight footnote of history🔥

Isabel Allende’s new novel seeks to spotlight a footnote of history — and to connect the past and present in an epic tale. The goals were high, but the results are mixed.“A Long Petal of the Sea” follows a family fleeing the Spanish Civil War and enduring repeated uprooting and upheavals over the course of their lives. They are imagined to be among those who were aboard the real-life SS Winnipeg, an old cargo ship organized by the poet Pablo Neruda to bring Spanish exiles to Chile. The book’s title comes from a Neruda poem.The novel is strongest in its depictions of what innocent people endure when caught in the crosshairs of warring political parties. The main characters, Victor and Roser, are held at a French concentration camp before they earn passage on the Chile-bound ship.“In order to survive without going mad, the prisoners organized themselves,” Allende writes. “They sang, read whatever they could lay their hands on, taught those who needed it to read and write … and sought to preserve their dignity cutting one another’s hair and checking each other for lice and washing their clothes in the freezing seawater.” The prisoners survived their meager rations by creating illusions of “restaurants with invisible food that the cooks described in great detail while the others savored the tastes with their eyes closed.”While the Chilean president accepted the refugees, not all Chileans welcomed the idea. Allende captures this split in society, writing that “the right-wing newspapers claimed that other countries offered money, but none wanted to welcome Reds, those rapists of nuns, murderers, bandits, unscrupulous atheists, and Jews, who were bound to put the country’s security in jeopardy.” It is impossible not to see parallels with the dehumanizing language used these days about Latin Americans, Syrians and others, who are escaping violence in their homelands.