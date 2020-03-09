Allen, Blues blank Blackhawks in United Center

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) and Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) get wrapped up during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday March 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34), defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) and left wing Alexander Steen (20) defend against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday March 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates with left wing Sammy Blais (9) after Pietrangelo scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO — There were two ways Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo figured prominently in the Blues’ 2-0 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday night.He scored a goal, always a rarity for him, and he played a key role in killing four Chicago power plays, a goal in any of which would have changed the flow of the game.“I’ll take the penalty kill,” he said. “I thought we did some good things there.”The Blues’ stops on Chicago’s power plays, holding them to just one shot on goal in eight minutes with an extra man, were a crucial part of the Blues’ win. It was a good bounce back for the Blues after their 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday night and an even better bounce back from the previous Chicago game.“Good clinic there for our PK,” said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, whose third period goal provided badly needed breathing space. “The last couple games have been a lot better. You give anybody five power plays in a row, the power play is going to start finding things that they can exploit and Jake (Allen) did a great job wreathing the storm.”Allen weathered it, posting his second shutout of the season at United Center and the 21st of his career, putting him alone in second place in franchise history behind Brian Elliott. He had been tied with Jaroslav Halak.“His game was excellent,” coach Craig Berube said. “I thought he was solid all game, really packed it in there with pucks, playing pucks, moving it, fighting through screens, things like that and obviously some big saves that he had to make.”“I just think tonight was a big game for us, to be honest with you,” Allen said. “We felt as a group we weren’t at our best the past two games. We got away with one in New York. (Jordan Binnington) played great, but we needed to get back to our game, and I thought in the third period there the first 15 minutes of that period, we played our game, we dominated. It pretty much changed the tides of the game, didn’t really give them any momentum until when they pulled the goalie there.”The win gave the Blues their first ever season sweep of the Blackhawks in the 52 seasons they’ve been playing.”Good stuff,” said Berube.The penalty kill had allowed five goals in the past five games, one of which the Blues didn’t commit a penalty in. The second period saw the Blackhawks have three power plays, all of which the Blues dismissed seemingly out of hand.“I think we didn’t sit back,” Bortuzzo said. “Last time, it wasn’t perfect, there were some breakdowns, a little unfortunate, some unlucky plays. (Sunday) we didn’t let guys come in and pick us apart. We wanted to pressure them, put them a little under duress, If we’re going to err, err on the side of being aggressive.”“More aggressive and running your routes properly,” Berube said. “Our clears were really good tonight, using each other to clear pucks, winning faceoffs and getting it down right away. That stuff’s important making them go all the way down. We did a good job of our stand at the blue line and not allowing them entries and things like that, all the things you have to do to keep them off the scoreboard and keep shots down.”Bortuzzo, who with just 15 goals in his career coming into the game is always the least likely Blue to score, got his second of the season on a pinpoint shot from down near the goal line. Sammy Blais couldn’t get off a wraparound try, the puck went into the slot where Brayden Schenn almost had a chance, and then it fell to Bortuzzo, to Corey Crawford’s right, who settled the puck and picked the top corner on the far side.”That’s like 13-, 14-year-old outdoor rink stuff,” said Bortuzzo, who played a team high 4: 47 on the penalty kill. “I’ve worked that out of my game actually, but sometimes they pop up once in a while. Fortunately got to bury one.”It was plays like that that led to Berube using Bortuzzo at forward earlier this season.“He’s had a lot of good chances,” Pietrangelo said. “It was just a matter of time.”Pietrangelo’s goal made him just the fifth defenseman in franchise history to score 10 or more goals on the road in a single season, joining Jeff Brown, Steve Duchesne (twice), Al MacInnis and Larry Sacharuk. He’s the first since Duchesne in 1997-98. Only Duchesne and Sacharuk have more than 10 in a season on the road.In possibly a tribute to Blues-Blackhawks games of yore, the two sides went at with 5: 01 to play in the second. Oskar Sundqvist won a race to the puck with Chicago’s Adam Boqvist, and in the process caught him with an elbow along the boards. Boqvist went down and tempers escalated. The highlight was Vince Dunn squaring off with Drake Caggiula in a fight that started slow with Dunn biding his time until Caggiula tired and then wailing away at him.When the dust had settled, Dunn got five minutes for fighting, Mackenzie MacEachern got a 10-minute misconduct and Sundqvist was given five minutes for elbowing. But under a new rule, referees review all major penalties and they decided to rescind the major, giving Sundqvist a roughing minor and an elbowing minor, one of which was canceled out by a Chicago roughing call on Kirby Dach, which gave Chicago only a two-minute power play, which the Blues killed like they had all night.”That’s a high-end power play with some high-end skill,” Bortuzzo said. “I thought we made it tough on them in the entries. When we had breakdowns, Jake made a couple big saves. I’m proud of the effort there and continuing to build right now.”

