🔥All West End performances are cancelled until end of April as theatre industry calls for more clarity🔥

All West End performances have been cancelled until April 26, after theatres closed their doors amid measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Society of London Theatre today announced the news on behalf of the major commercial West End theatres, saying that the theatre industry is lobbying the government for a clearer time frame on closures.

In a statement, they apologised that audiences are unable to enjoy the shows they have booked for, but say they are “awaiting further clarity from the government”.

They added that: “There is nothing that you need to do if your performance has been cancelled. If you have booked directly with the theatre or show website for an affected performance, please be assured that they will contact you directly to arrange an exchange for a later date, credit note or refund.

“As you can imagine, we have an unprecedented number of ticket orders which we are processing in strict date order of performance. We ask for your patience and understanding as the current circumstances means that it is impossible to process all tickets within our usual 14 days.”

Those who have booked tickets for performances after April 26 are asked not to get in touch at the moment, “but please be reassured that if we have to cancel future performances you will be directly contacted by your theatre or ticket provider.”

SOLT announced that all of the country’s major theatres would be closing their doors on Monday evening, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued advice to avoid public buildings

They closed today’s statement saying: “We look forward to welcoming you back into our theatres as soon as we are allowed to resume performances. In the meantime stay safe and healthy.”