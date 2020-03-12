What would Grand Designs be without a wide-eyed optimist hell-bent on finishing their overly-ambitious self-build project on time and budget, only to fall spectacularly short?

Well, it wouldn’t be Grand Designs.

Luckily, the first episode of the new series of the hit Channel 4 show doesn’t disappoint.

It takes us to Aylesbury Vale in Buckinghamshire, where a passionate Spanish architect brimming with self-belief has set about turning a Grade II-listed folly – abandoned for 200 years – into a family home.

But can he make it fit for his long-suffering wife, their two-year-old son George and their soon-to-be-newborn child?

RESCUED FROM RUIN

Jimmy and Mimi Fernandez’s miniature castle may look like an old Tudor tower, but it wasn’t built for defence. Purely decorative, it was erected 250 years ago to house a gentleman’s fossil collection, and is something of a relic itself, with crumbling stonework and insides gutted by fire.

Kevin sums it up best: “It’s a building that doesn’t want to stand up anymore.”

Barely standing: the couple save the 200-year-old folly just in time

Jimmy, however, has a long love affair with old buildings (“the more rundown the better”) and relishes the opportunity to fulfil their potential to become something glorious again. There’s just one problem. He’s only ever worked on new-builds.

SAGE OR STUPID?

Now based in the UK after meeting in Madrid six years ago, this warm couple were drawn to the folly after Mimi remembered passing it all the time while living locally as a child. They paid £100,000 for it, with no planning permission, in a move some may call brave, others reckless.

Getting approval to start work took a year, but they had to agree not to add to the original, tiny footprint. When the programme starts, Jimmy and Mimi are renting a bungalow a few miles away while he project manages its restoration. He has a budget of just £200,000 and insists it will be ready to move into in just six months.

Grand Designs 2018: highlights from the latest series

SCUPPERED BY SKULLS

The first inevitable obstacle rears its head, quite literally, when digging trenches for power, water and sewerage. The folly is built on an Anglo Saxon burial ground, meaning Jimmy has to pay an archaeologist to examine any dirt the digger brings up. Just two days in, skull fragments appear, threatening to stall the project as an excavation license is sought.

Luckily, a different route to the folly – clear of human remains – is found, but it costs Jimmy £30,000 and double the time. “Impossible is nothing,” he says, with smiling eyes that stubbornly refuse to reveal the doubts he must be harbouring.

UNDER PRESSURE

Jimmy, it emerges, is not an easy boss to work with, insisting on being on site every day to micromanage an inexperienced team of contractors after his trusted Spanish stonemasons let him down.

“This is a big learning curve for us” is not something you want to hear your builders say, especially when a mistake with the roof means they have to rip the whole thing off and start again.

Leaky: Jimmy’s inexperienced builders are forced to rip the roof off and start again

Once the complex external stonework is complete, Jimmy has just £80,000 in the bank and a new baby, Luke, at home. The family have to be out of their rental house by Christmas, and time is ticking on.

Rapidly running out of money, Jimmy is forced to ask his family for a loan, before yet more delays force him to move the brood back to Spain. It’s a short-term solution, with so much to do a thousand miles away.

PUSHING IT

When Jimmy returns to finish the job, the weather is not on his side, “everything’s a mess” and Mimi’s dad is the only person on hand to help. The constantly slipping moving date is pushing Mimi to the limits.

“Will you be able to forgive the building?” asks Kevin, pertinently, after she understandably declares that at times, she “really hates it”.

Finally, six months later than planned and £100,000 over budget, they get there – and it’s beautiful.

Ready for a family: the kitchen and living room are both cosy yet spacious

Downstairs is a compact yet functional kitchen with a stove slotted into the gap left by the original fireplace. An octagonal lounge with views from all windows fills the first floor and two bedrooms, both with ensuites, take over the second with its lofty ceilings.

Jimmy’s pride and joy, a spiral staircase made from giant chunks of plywood, leads up the east turret to a roof terrace, giving them the feeling of “being in a treehouse” and playing into the building’s sense of magic and romance.

Up in the trees: the spiral staircase in the east turret leads to a roof terrace

REAPING THE REWARDS

“A project like this really tests a relationship to its boundaries but we’ve made it so, well done,” he says hugging Mimi, before admitting that while he will consider restoring an ancient property for someone else, he will not put his family through that stress again.

Kevin concludes by asking: “Was this fossil of a building a folly to take on?”

Maybe, but for the first time in its long history, it now has a meaningful purpose.

Grand Designs airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.