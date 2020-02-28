all-the-bright-places

🔥All the Bright Places🔥

Netflix |

Release Date (Streaming):
February 28, 2020

Starring:

Alexandra Shipp, Elle Fanning, Felix Mallard, Ginny Gardner, Justice Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelli O’Hara, Lamar Johnson, Luke Wilson, Ming Wang, Nicole Forester

Summary:

All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Runtime:
107 min

Candice Frederick
Feb 28, 2020

