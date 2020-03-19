🔥All the box sets returning to BBC iPlayer🔥

The BBC are restocking their vast streaming library with some of our favourite box-sets to help cure social isolation blues.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the government has advised the public to adopt a policy of social distancing, working from home and avoiding most social contact as a way of limiting the spread.

Luckily the BBC are on hand to bring back some of the best binge worthy box-sets from their archives to keep us entertained.

Here are some of the old favourites coming back to our screens imminently courtesy of BBC iPlayer.

Television shows in 2020

Spooks – Thursday March 19

Also coming back to iPlayer is Spooks, and if a spy series is up your street, look no further. The team try and save the UK from various outside threats to national security. You’ll be hooked.

Waking the Dead – Thursday March 26

Nope, no ghosts here, but the team are waking the dead by investigating “cold cases” that have been closed for years.

If you’re into a detective drama and like to sniff out clues, this one’s for you.

French and Saunders – Thursday March 26

French and Saunders is back to fill our days with laughs a plenty.

The comedy ran from 1987 to 2005 and starred two of Britain’s favourite comedians Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. If you’re in need some positivity let this double act brighten your day.

The Honourable Woman – Monday March 30

This spy thriller series stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as life peer Nessa Stein who, while trying to continue the positive initiatives she’s working on in the Middle East, becomes embroiled in scandal.

With just eight episodes, this series makes for the perfect weekend binge.

Wallander – Monday March 30

Based on the books by Henning Mankell, Kenneth Branagh steps into the role of Kurt Wallander, a grizzled Swedish detective who is questioning his line of work.

The Missing – Tuesday March 31

James Nesbitt stars as heartbroken father Tony Hughes, desperate to find his missing son Oliver. Eight years later, Oliver still hasn’t been found and while the police investigation has been closed, Tony’s search continues.

Word of warning: have a Kleenex at the ready.

Baptiste – Tuesday March 31

Baptiste is a spin off from The Missing but equally as binge-worthy. With Tcheky Karyo as Julien Baptiste, the lead investigator on Oliver’s case at the helm, we take a deeper look into his life.

This is a real psychological thriller, with Baptise’s mental state slowly unravelling while working on new cases.

The A Word – Thursday April 9

This is a miniseries about the Hughes family, whose youngest Joe is diagnosed with autism.

It stars Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie and Lee Ingleby.