🔥All rugby in England to be suspended due to coronavirus, RFU confirms🔥

The RFU have suspended all rugby activity in England at both professional and community level after the government imposed stricter measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The Six Nations had already been hit by disruption with several games cancelled as the outbreak worsened, while the Premiership has now announced a five-week postponement to its season.

The RFU suspension, however, means everything from training sessions and the various coaching and officiating courses, to matches, at all levels of the game, will be halted until April 14 at the earliest.

An RFU statement said: “The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

“Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.

“The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.”