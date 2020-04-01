🔥All rise: why we're all suddenly making sourdough – and how to make the perfect loaf🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A national crisis can change a nation — and Covid-19 has brought out our inner survivalists.

Who could have predicted that every other person would now be an aspiring sourdough baker, or that yeast would now be a precious commodity, sold out across London? The self-sufficient Bear Grylls of the kitchen will see out this virus with lovingly tended sourdough starters. We all know this, because they share triumphant pictures of their loaves on social media.

So much for vows of spring healthy eating. “I just want to eat carbs now,” said Nigella Lawson last week, speaking for all of us. Even non-bakers who usually use their ovens for extra storage are reaching into their cupboards, desperately hoping that the flour at the back hasn’t passed its sell-by date. Others are sharing their sourdough starters and yeast stocks with their neighbours. In the US, sales of yeast are up by 647 per cent. Here, Dan Lepard’s baking bible The Handmade Loaf has risen (excuse the pun) to the top of Amazon’s baking charts and there are now 2.7 million photos tagged “sourdough” on Instagram.

Of course a few cynics don’t understand the bread bores. “I wish the sport would come back so my husband would stop obsessing over his sourdough starter,” is a common complaint, along with, “they still have pitta at the corner shop so why waste your daily outing looking for yeast?” So what’s behind the sourdough surge?

Baking back control

Why sourdough in particular? Baking bread gives you a sense of control at a time where we feel that slipping away in the rest of our lives. “There’s something alchemical about it,” says Lepard. “When it works, it is terribly empowering — you are creating something from scratch. Even if the world is collapsing around you, you have your ingredients and your loaf. It’s the survivalist mentality.”

In 2003 Lepard created the world’s first online sourdough forum and his partner noticed that lots of users had biblical names. “There was this sense that if we went to something apocalyptic, bread would be the thing that would sustain them — you aren’t reliant on anything from a packet.”

Sourdough is satisfyingly simple: all you need is your starter, flour, salt and water — and time. “The worry you don’t have the hours in the day to do the things you’ve always wanted has gone,” says Lepard. “Now we are worrying we have too much time so we want projects.”

Dough bros

It may not require complicated ingredients but there is enough technical detail to distract from other anxiety. “It’s geeky,” says Lepard. “The devil is in the detail of all the ratios so it appeals to anyone who is a bit tech minded. Guys like it. And the repetitive activity of kneading can be a destresser.”

DIY yeast

If you didn’t stockpile yeast, people are sharing recipes for making your own online. One yeast hack from biologist Sudeep Agarwala (@shoelaces3 on Twitter) is to mix dried fruit with three tablespoons of water until the water goes cloudy and add an equal amount of flour. After 24 hours, add more flour and water gradually, and you will have yeast.

Comfort eating

“Carb-free eating suits a more buoyant economy,” says Lepard. “Leafy ingredients and meat can be harder to find and more expensive. Anyway, all lots of us want to do is sit down with a big toasted cheese sandwich and drink beer.”

There is a precedent for this. During Italy’s financial crisis in 2013, a third of Italians started making their own bread and pizza.

Branch out

Appealing as sourdough is, Lepard encourages bakers to expand their repertoires. “If you can get other ingredients there’s no reason why you can’t add olives to your sourdough, or seeds or make other breads.”

Be creative with form: why stick to the conventional bread shape when you can make a dog’s bone bun? Look at Instagram account Challah Hub for inspiration.

Self-improvement

“We may come out of this a better country, with more skills,” says Lepard. “I like to think that lots of children will now learn how to make loaves and it will stay with them.”

He still remembers his first baking experience, making hot cross buns at school. “My teacher put a crushed vitamin C tablet in the mix. I had no idea what she was doing but it was clever as it helps the gluten form more readily so you get a more shapely bun”.

5 tips for survivalist breadmaking from Dan Lepard, author, of Short and Sweet (4th Estate) and The Handmade Loaf (Mitchell Beazley)

1. You can use any wheat-type flour, even if self-raising is all that’s left at the shop: the baking powder in it might even make your loaf extra light.

2. Make two loaves, saving on fuel bills and time baking.

3. Even yeast-free bread works, especially as flatbreads: 500g flour, 300g water, 1 tsp salt, 1 tablespoon oil, mix together, roll out 100g pieces into discs and cook on a hot frying-pan.

4. Get help. If you’re sharing the house with family or flatmates then bake together.

5. Remember all things will pass: you may have been carb-free before the coronavirus but just eat bread and be merry for now.

Make the sourdough starter

Mix 200g of wholemeal flour with 100g of white flour and 300ml of water in a bowl, stir well, put the lid on and leave at room temperature for 4-8 days, stirring well once every day until it starts to bubble with a sweet acidic aroma: then it’s ready.

I like to add 1 tbsp of yoghurt or kefir at the start to make the starter slightly acidic, as this hinders any bad bacteria from multiplying. Your first loaves may be a bit heavy, but as you replace the starter you’ve used with more flour and water, the mixture will become more active and your loaves will rise faster.

… or easy-fake sourdough starter

Mix 50g of flour with 50g of water, 1 tsp of yoghurt or kefir and 1/4 tsp of fast-action yeast. Stir well and leave it for 24 hours, then it’s ready to use.

Make the survival sourdough loaf

100g of sourdough starter

250g of warm water

400g white bread flour, plus more

1 tsp salt

Mix the starter, water and flour well in a bowl then cover and leave for 20 minutes. Sprinkle on the salt and mix again until smooth and elastic.

Cover the bowl and leave somewhere warm for 2-3 hours until it starts to rise.

Wet your hands, gently stretch and fold the dough in the bowl, cover and leave for another 2-3 hours until it’s looking puffy and aerated.

Flour the worktop, very carefully roll the dough out of it onto the surface then roll it up gently into a fat loaf shape.

Place on a tray, cut a slash down the top with a knife then bake at 220C fan for 30-40 minutes until golden.

Turn it into focaccia…

Use the recipe above but when the dough is puffed in the bowl line a 20cm square baking tin with non-stick paper and evenly drizzle the inside with olive oil.

Tip the dough in and then let it rise by half to double. Drizzle more oil on top, dimple it lightly with your fingertips in the oil.

Sprinkle the top with something flavoursome: sometimes I just use flaked salt, other times spices and seeds, it’s up to you.

Heat the oven to 200C and bake for 30 minutes until golden on top.