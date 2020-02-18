🔥All Points East 2020 line-up: The Kooks, The Wombats and more to play Victoria Park🔥
Going Out in London Discover
Your guide to what’s hot in London
The Kooks and the Wombats are among the latest names confirmed for All Points East.
The Victoria Park festival, which is set to return for another edition this May, had already confirmed Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk as its first headliners.
Now, the two bands join them, set to play in east London on Saturday May 30.
They will be supported by the likes of Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle Alpin and Gang of Youths, with more acts set to be announced soon.
The news comes as a fresh wave of artists were locked in to perform on Saturday May 23, the same day as Tame Impala. The Avalanches, Låpsley, Yellow Days, Sir Was, Crumb, TOPS, Faye Webster, OTHERLiiNE and Jessy Lanza will all play throughout the day.
All Points East, which launched in 2018, is one of the capital’s biggest music events. Spread across two weekends, it has previously been headlined by The Strokes, The National, Christine and the Queens and others.
The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer
How to get tickets for All Points East
Tickets for each day are sold separately and are on sale now. Buy them here.
All Points East 2020 line-up so far
Saturday May 23
Tame Impala
Caribou
Glass Animals
Whitney
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Kelly Lee Owens
Holy F***
The Avalanches
Låpsley
Yellow Days
Sir Was
Crumb
TOPS
Faye Webster
OTHERLiiNE
Jessy Lanza
Sunday May 24
Massive Attack
Nils Frahm
Young Fathers
Neneh Cherry
Sevdaliza
Fatoumata Diawara
TNGHT
Gaika
Skinny Pelembe
Hotel Lux
Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live
Friday May 29
Kraftwerk 3D
Iggy Pop
Johnny Marr
The Orb
Chromatics
Anna Calvi
Kim Gordon
Grandmaster Flash
Jehnny Beth
John Maus
Saturday May 30
The Kooks
The Wombats
Tom Walker
Jake Bugg
Gabrielle Alpin
Gang of Youths