🔥All Points East 2020 line-up: The Kooks, The Wombats and more to play Victoria Park🔥

The Kooks and the Wombats are among the latest names confirmed for All Points East.

The Victoria Park festival, which is set to return for another edition this May, had already confirmed Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk as its first headliners.

Now, the two bands join them, set to play in east London on Saturday May 30.

They will be supported by the likes of Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle Alpin and Gang of Youths, with more acts set to be announced soon.

The news comes as a fresh wave of artists were locked in to perform on Saturday May 23, the same day as Tame Impala. The Avalanches, Låpsley, Yellow Days, Sir Was, Crumb, TOPS, Faye Webster, OTHERLiiNE and Jessy Lanza will all play throughout the day.

All Points East, which launched in 2018, is one of the capital’s biggest music events. Spread across two weekends, it has previously been headlined by The Strokes, The National, Christine and the Queens and others.

How to get tickets for All Points East

Tickets for each day are sold separately and are on sale now. Buy them here.

All Points East 2020 line-up so far

Saturday May 23

Tame Impala

Caribou

Glass Animals

Whitney

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Kelly Lee Owens

Holy F***

The Avalanches

Låpsley

Yellow Days

Sir Was

Crumb

TOPS

Faye Webster

OTHERLiiNE

Jessy Lanza

Sunday May 24

Massive Attack

Nils Frahm

Young Fathers

Neneh Cherry

Sevdaliza

Fatoumata Diawara

TNGHT

Gaika

Skinny Pelembe

Hotel Lux

Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live

Friday May 29

Kraftwerk 3D

Iggy Pop

Johnny Marr

The Orb

Chromatics

Anna Calvi

Kim Gordon

Grandmaster Flash

Jehnny Beth

John Maus

Saturday May 30

The Kooks

The Wombats

Tom Walker

Jake Bugg

Gabrielle Alpin

Gang of Youths