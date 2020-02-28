🔥All Points East 2020 line-up: Bombay Bicycle Club unveiled as latest headliners🔥
Bombay Bicycle Club have been revealed as the latest headliner at All Points East.
The reformed four-piece, who released their comeback album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong in January after a four-year hiatus, will top the bill in Victoria Park on Friday May 22.
A string of other acts have also been confirmed for that day, with south London rapper Loyle Carner, British vocalist Lianne La Havas, and art-rock favourites Everything Everything.
Elsewhere, there will be performances from Nadine Shah, Nick Hakim, Nilüfer Yanya, The Orielles, Gengahr and Liz Lawrence.
It comes after the east London festival unveiled Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats as its other headliners.
All Points East, which returns for its third edition in 2020, will be spread across two weekends at the end of May.
How to get tickets to see Bombay Bicycle Club at All Points East
Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday March 3, with prices starting at £39.95. They will be available to buy here.
All Points East 2020 line-up — so far
Friday May 22
Bombay Bicycle Club
Loyle Carner
Lianne La Havas
Everything Everything
Nadine Shah
Nick Hakim
Nilüfer Yanya
The Orielles
Gengahr
Liz Lawrence
Saturday May 23
Tame Impala
Caribou
Glass Animals
Whitney
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Kelly Lee Owens
Holy F***
The Avalanches
Låpsley
Yellow Days
Sir Was
Crumb
TOPS
Faye Webster
OTHERLiiNE
Jessy Lanza
Sunday May 24
Massive Attack
Nils Frahm
Young Fathers
Neneh Cherry
Sevdaliza
Fatoumata Diawara
TNGHT
Gaika
Skinny Pelembe
Hotel Lux
Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live
Friday May 29
Kraftwerk 3D
Iggy Pop
Johnny Marr
The Orb
Chromatics
Anna Calvi
Kim Gordon
Grandmaster Flash
Jehnny Beth
John Maus
Saturday May 30
The Kooks
The Wombats
Tom Walker
Jake Bugg
Gabrielle Alpin
Gang of Youths
The Lathums
Bloxx
Lauran Hibberd