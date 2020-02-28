🔥All Points East 2020 line-up: Bombay Bicycle Club unveiled as latest headliners🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Bombay Bicycle Club have been revealed as the latest headliner at All Points East.

The reformed four-piece, who released their comeback album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong in January after a four-year hiatus, will top the bill in Victoria Park on Friday May 22.

A string of other acts have also been confirmed for that day, with south London rapper Loyle Carner, British vocalist Lianne La Havas, and art-rock favourites Everything Everything.

Elsewhere, there will be performances from Nadine Shah, Nick Hakim, Nilüfer Yanya, The Orielles, Gengahr and Liz Lawrence.

It comes after the east London festival unveiled Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats as its other headliners.

All Points East, which returns for its third edition in 2020, will be spread across two weekends at the end of May.

How to get tickets to see Bombay Bicycle Club at All Points East

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday March 3, with prices starting at £39.95. They will be available to buy here.

All Points East 2020 line-up — so far

Friday May 22

Bombay Bicycle Club

Loyle Carner

Lianne La Havas

Everything Everything

Nadine Shah

Nick Hakim

Nilüfer Yanya

The Orielles

Gengahr

Liz Lawrence

Saturday May 23

Tame Impala

Caribou

Glass Animals

Whitney

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Kelly Lee Owens

Holy F***

The Avalanches

Låpsley

Yellow Days

Sir Was

Crumb

TOPS

Faye Webster

OTHERLiiNE

Jessy Lanza

Sunday May 24

Massive Attack

Nils Frahm

Young Fathers

Neneh Cherry

Sevdaliza

Fatoumata Diawara

TNGHT

Gaika

Skinny Pelembe

Hotel Lux

Mad Professor — Dubs ‘Mezzanine’ Live

Friday May 29

Kraftwerk 3D

Iggy Pop

Johnny Marr

The Orb

Chromatics

Anna Calvi

Kim Gordon

Grandmaster Flash

Jehnny Beth

John Maus

Saturday May 30

The Kooks

The Wombats

Tom Walker

Jake Bugg

Gabrielle Alpin

Gang of Youths

The Lathums

Bloxx

Lauran Hibberd