🔥All Parkrun events have been cancelled due to coronavirus fears🔥

Thousands of joggers across the UK have been dealt a blow, after Parkrun was cancelled in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisation, which brings runners together for relaxed races every weekend, is suspending all of its planned events until further notice.

Parkrun released a statement, saying: “Following government advice and public health guidelines, we are suspending events in Eswatini, Namibia, Russia, South Africa, and the UK from this weekend until at least the end of March.

“With this announcement Parkrun is now closed in every territory around the world until further notice.”

Parkrun host 5km races every Saturday morning, as well as 2km races for younger runners every Sunday. The group has organised races in 20 counties since first launching in London’s Bushy Park back in 2004.

The cancellation comes after prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to take social distancing measures and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.

