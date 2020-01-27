🔥All MOT tests suspended in Northern Ireland due to faulty lifts🔥







MOT’s due to take place on Tuesday have been cancelled

The Department of Infrastructure has has suspended all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency said in a statement that following further inspections of lift faults at MOT centres the contractor has not provided sufficient assurance to DVA on Monday evening on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

Tests on heavy good vehicles and buses will continue.

Anyone scheduled for a car or light vehicle MOT on Tuesday has been told not to attend.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon held an urgent meeting with officials this evening in relation to the matter.

The DVA has advised that all customers, except customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MOT exemption certificate and therefore can continue to drive.

The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and a hard copy will arrive by post in the coming days.

Mr Duffy said: “For customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, we are working to urgently find a solution to get these vehicles through MOT and will contact customers directly.

“The DVA will issue a further statement as a matter of urgency to advise these customers and those who have MOTs booked for later this week. We want to advise customers that more cancellations are very likely.

“The DVA recognises the considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause for many people and sincerely apologises that it has been unable to rectify this situation more quickly.

“Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates. Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital