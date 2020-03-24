All-Metro girls swimmer of the year: Incarnate Word’s Wehrmann took on ultimate challenge at state

1 of 3

Incarnate Word junior Ellie Wehrmann at a preseason practice on Wednesday November 28, 2018 at University of Missouri – St. Louis in Normandy, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Ellie Wehrmann searched long and hard for the ultimate challenge.The Incarnate Word senior swimmer finally found it.And she met the opportunity head on.Wehrmann, one of the top freestylers in Missouri, decided to compete in back-to-back individual events in the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.It was a feat unheard of and essentially untried — until Wehrmann gave it shot February 21.“I knew this was a different way of challenging myself,” Wehrmann said. “I just had to go for it.”

Please send any updates or corrections to stats@stltoday.com.

Wehrmann came up two one-hundreds of a second short of becoming likely the first swimmer to record back-to-back individual wins in the 45-year history of the state meet.Swimmers are allowed to compete in only two individual races at state. Most allow plenty of time, up to an hour, between the two races for both mental and physical preparation.Not Wehrmann.Her attempt to capture the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley events, which are the second and third races of the meet, was unprecedented.The fact Wehrmann would even try the near-impossible task is a testament to her drive and determination.“She just didn’t want to take the easy route her senior year,” said Ellie’s mother, Dana, who was a competitive club swimmer during her high school days.Added IWA swimming coach Grace Burnworth, “Ellie is the type that’s always looking to try something new. She wanted to see if her body can handle it. It wasn’t about winning the same event again. It was about doing something different.”

Incarnate Word’s Ellie Wehrmann competes in the 200-yard individual medley at the Missouri Class 1 swimming and diving championships on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Wehrmann easily could have raced in the 100 free instead of the 200 IM. She captured back-to-back state titles in the 100 free as a sophomore and junior and would have been a heavy choice to grab a third successive crown.But another first-place medal didn’t necessarily appeal to her.“I went in knowing that I might not win (the 200 IM) and I was fine with that,” Wehrmann said. “I just wanted to show people that I’m not just a freestyler and that I could be competitive in any stroke.”Wehrmann rolled to victory in the 200 free, defending her title from the previous season.Then came the tough part.In a matter of just eight minutes, she had to get back in the water and take on a highly competitive field in the 200 individual medley.She came up just short, finishing second to Nerinx Hall sophomore Brooke Punnewaert, who fashioned a time of 2 minutes, 7.43 seconds to Wehrmann’s 2: 07.45.Wehrmann simply ran out of gas in the second of two grueling pressure-packed events.“I probably didn’t have as much time to recover as I thought I would,” Wehrmann said. “I’m still glad I took the chance. I’m OK with how it all worked out.”Wehrmann planned on trying the daily double as early as January. She actually won the two back-to-back events at the prestigious COMO Invitational in early January. She also worked diligently in practice, trying to simulate the two races on several occasions.But there was only around eight minutes between events at the state meet, when there were as many as 14 minutes at COMO, which had an extra heat to race between championship events.So, instead of ending her high school career with an individual double gold performance, like she did as a sophomore, Wehrmann had to settle for the second state runner-up finish of her career.“That’s a lot to test your body that way,” Burnworth said.Wehrmann ran to the podium seconds after winning to 200 free for the medal ceremony. She didn’t have proper time to cool down, let alone prepare for the individual medley. Still, she led the race after the first two legs by almost a full second. But fatigue set in down the stretch and Punnewaert charged down the lane on the final lap to record the narrow victory.The multi-talented Wehrmann qualified for the state meet in all eight individual events with blistering regular-season clockings. She even made the cut in the breaststroke, which she claims is her worst event.Wehrmann recorded a maximum eight top-five finishes in her four-year state run, including four golds and two silvers. She was virtually unstoppable during her last two regular seasons, winning every single individual race she competed in as a junior and senior.“When I look back, I’m pretty proud of what’s I’ve accomplished,” she said. “Just being able to have my coach give me my medal on the podium every time I went up there, that’s the highlight of my career. Of course, there’s always more to do.”Wehrmann is headed to the University of Kansas, choosing the Big 12 conference school over Alabama, TCU and SMU. She will join last year’s All-Metro girls swimmer of the year, Autumn Looney of St. Charles High, in Lawrence. Dana also attended KU.“We’ll probably never get another one like her,” Burnworth said.Wehrmann is ready to take on NCAA competition. She plans on starting classes at Kansas over the summer, if possible.”It’s another challenge,” she says. “I’m looking forward to it.”ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

Josie Bushell, senior, Edwardsville

Josie Bushell, Edwardsville swimming

Signed with Drury. Placed 12th in 100 freestyle in Illinois state meet in late November with a time 52.01 seconds after capturing four titles in the Springfield Sectional a week earlier. She won the 500 and 100 freestyle races in Springfield and also swam the opening leg on winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Alyssa Dennis, sophomore, Kirkwood

Alyssa Dennis, Kirkwood swimming

Captured three gold medals to help the Pioneers to a second-place team finish in Missouri’s Class 2 state meet. A transfer student from Mobile, Alabama, Dennis won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and also swam the second leg on the winning 200-yard medley relay team.

Emily O’Connell, senior, Visitation

Emily O’Connell, Visitation swimming

Signed with Miami (Ohio). Won the 100-yard butterfly in Missouri’s Class 1 state meet with clocking of 56.30 seconds. Her time of 55.70 in winning the COMO Invitational on Jan. 4 was best time in the area this season and 12th-fastest in area since 2000. She finished second at state in the 50 free.

Margo O’Meara, junior, Westminster

Margo O’Meara, Westminster diving and swimming

Possibly the best diver the area has ever seen, O’Meara shattered a 28-year-old state record in winning her third successive Missouri Class 1 state title with an eye-popping 636.50 points, crushing the previous mark of 523.50 set by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall in 1991. Bound for Duke University, O’Meara also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle race.

Ella Pearl, junior, Kirkwood

Ella Pearl, Kirkwood swimming

Grabbed three golds in Missouri’s Class 2 state meet with victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley along with a spot on Kirkwood’s winning 200 medley relay. Pearl’s winning time of 55.87 seconds in the 100 back was area’s best this season by almost a full second. She broke her own Class 2 state meet record in the process.ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM

Chloe Brede, sophomore, Wesclin

Placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley in Illinois state meet. Her time of 2: 05.52 in the preliminary round was the third-fastest time in the area.

Joanna Dohrman, senior, Francis Howell North

Johns Hopkins recruit finished first in the grueling 500-yard freestyle in Missouri Class 2 state meet in 4: 59.65 — a full eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

Courtney Harris, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

Won 100-yard freestyle in Missouri’s Class 2 state meet for second season in a row and also finished second in the 50 free. She is headed to the University of Houston.

Anna Moehn, sophomore, Cor Jesu

Took gold in the 200-yard freestyle and finished second in the 500 free. Her time of 1: 51.72 in the 200 free was the second-best in the area this season.

Amanda Yu, senior, Marquette

Anchored 200-yard freestyle relay team to a Missouri Class 2 state meet title. Scored in three other events to help Mustangs win their second successive Class 2 team state championship.ALL-METRO THIRD TEAM

Lauren Beard, senior, Parkway West

University of Illinois commit helped 400-yard freestyle relay team to a second-place finish in the final event of Missouri’s Class 1 state meet. That performance nailed down the Longhorns’ 13th team state championship, a state record.

Reagan Cathcart, senior, Francis Howell

University of Utah signee finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in Class 2 with a state meet record time of 23.33 seconds, the top time in the area and area’s fourth-best since 2000.

Parker Hagemann, senior, Webster Groves

Signed with Nebraska-Omaha. Claimed second in the 100 freestyle and also placed fifth in the 200 free in Missouri’s Class 1 state meet. Helped Statesmen to a fifth-place team showing at state.

Brooke Punnewaert, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

Beat swimmer of the year Ellie Wehrmann to capture gold in 200 individual medley in Missouri’s Class 1 state meet in 2: 07.43 seconds. Recorded a split of 37.91 in third leg to pull off the upset.

Claire van Biljon, senior, Lafayette

Finished second in 100 freestyle in Missouri Class 2 state meet after posting the top time in the preliminary race. Anchored Lancers 200 medley relay team to a silver-medal performance. Signed with Missouri State.

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!

Despite having nary an individual champion and just one relay title, Marquette used superior depth once again to win its second consecutive Class 2 team state championship