All-Metro girls basketball player of the year: Bruns uses brains on and off the court

Kirkwood High senior Natalie Bruns in the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year. Bruns helped Kirkwood win two Class 5 state titles during her career along with reaching this season’s semifinal round. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Natalie Bruns always has considered herself to be the true definition of a student-athlete.Athletics have been at the forefront for the Kirkwood High senior basketball player, who helped the Pioneers advance to three state semifinals in four seasons and capture two Class 5 state championships during that span.But Bruns is just as elite in the classroom.

The 6-foot guard is headed to New York University to study engineering and play basketball at the Division III school after a brilliant high school career in academics and athletics.“I’m really excited about it. I decided between it and the University of Chicago after visiting both schools last October,” Bruns said. “With NYU being such a good school, I can focus on being a competitive athlete while still getting a really good education. That’s the great thing about Division III.”Bruns is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year. She averaged 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior, but her academic numbers led to an all-star status of their own.With a 4.0 grade-point average, Bruns ranks sixth out of 420 students in her class, a mark that shows the depth of her success on and off the court.Kirkwood (24-4) only lost twice in the new calendar year and won 18 of its final 20 contests, including a 44-33 victory against Poplar Bluff to advance to a Class 4 semifinal. Bruns was a big part of that success, which included two seven-game winning streaks. The 6-foot guard scored a season-high 28 points against Parkway North on Dec. 26 and poured in 20 or more points nine times for the Pioneers.Aside from her offensive prowess, Bruns has been the heart, soul and brains for Kirkwood since she arrived. “As a freshman, Natalie came in and hit big-time shots for us, but now she’s just everything,” Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “She’s just amazing and she has been since she was a freshman. She’s so brilliant. The fact that her whole motivation was never to play Division I, even though she has the talent, but to play where she could get the best education and best set up her future says a lot about her.”Bruns loves tackling a challenge.It’s part of what put her on the path to take up the rigorous task of becoming an engineer.“I have always really excelled in math and science since I was young,” Bruns said. “I really liked my physics course I took my freshman year. In talking through majors with my parents, we settled on engineering because that is a field that does a lot with math and science, so we decided I’d give that a try.”Like most senior athletes around the nation, Bruns’ final season came to an abrupt end when the remainder of the Missouri Class 5 and 4 state tournament was canceled in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite her journey coming to an end sooner than she had hoped, Bruns has enjoyed every moment of the memorable ride.“I understand what’s going on, but I’d be lying if I said anything other than I’m kind of sad and a little upset about it,” Bruns said. “I always thought I would have a say in how my high school career ended on the floor. That’s not going to happen. I’ll never get that chance. Still, it’s been a lot of fun this season. I really think we worked hard as a team to achieve goals and we achieved a lot of them.”Bruns helped the Pioneers win their final game by pouring in a game-high 20 points.But she did much more than score, often helping facilitate an offense that averaged 44 points per game, all while being the focal point of opposing defenses. “I have had more of a spotlight than in my freshman and sophomore years, so it has been nerve-wracking,” Bruns said. “But it has paid off because we’ve been winning this season. The feeling of success has been amazing. It’s been our responsibility, and sometimes specifically my responsibility, to show these younger kids what this is all about, the teamwork that we needed. There was pressure in that way but it was something I could definitely handle and we all got it done.”Bruns’ leadership started in practice, moved to the locker room and was a constant in pregame huddles.“We knew that us four seniors had to step up if we were going to succeed,” Kirkwood senior Rylee Mulvaney said. “It’s taken us all and the whole team really. Once we won districts, we were like, ‘We’re in this.’ The great thing about Natalie is that Natalie is always going to do Natalie. She’s going to play her game, but she’s also always going to step up for all of us. That feels really good.”Bruns has set a standard through her work on the court and her stellar performance in the classroom that has benefited Kirkwood over the last four years.For Bruns and those that know her best, it is the perfect definition of what she has tried to perfect becoming over that time — a student-athlete.“She is the most disciplined kid and she is such a hard worker,” Tritz said. “She’s spent so much extra time working. She does everything. She’s a smart kid who puts all she has into what she does — school, sports, everything. That’s just who she is.”ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM

F: Jakayla Kirk, senior, Hazelwood Central

Jakayla Kirk, Hazelwood Central basketball

A central figure for the Hawks, who finished with a 20-9 record and made it back to a Class 5 state semifinal for the first time since 2009, the 5-foot-10 Kirk averaged 18.9 points per game with nine rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 steals. She hit double figures in all but four contests this season.

G: Quierra Love, senior, Edwardsville

Quierra Love, Edwardsville basketball

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale signee paved the way for the Tigers, who went 27-2. The 5-foot-4 guard played much larger than her stature, averaging 11.4 points per game. The McDonald’s All-American finalist also averaged 2.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

F: Jasmine Manuel, senior, Summit

Jasmine Manuel, Summit basketball

The 6-foot-3 center helped the Falcons reach their first state quarterfinal while averaging a double-double in 29 games. Manuel averaged 17.1 points per game and 12.6 rebounds. She poured in a career-high 28 points against Westminster in the Class 4 District 4 championship and pulled down a season-high 22 rebounds twice.

G: Jordan Peete, senior, Ladue

Jordan Peete, Ladue basketball

A powerful force for the Rams on offense, the 5-foot-6 guard helped Ladue reach the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1982. The Rams finished 23-5 as Peete averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She scored in double figures in all but four contests.ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM

G: Kelsey Blakemore, junior, Whitfield

Blakemore played major role in helping the Warriors to a 26-6 finish and a third-place finish in Class 3. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged a team-high 14.4 points and added 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

F: Bella LaPorta, junior, Highland

LaPorta helped lead the Bulldogs to a 27-8 finish and a berth in a Class 3A super-sectional. She averaged just shy of a double-double with 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, plus 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

G: Reagan Rapert, junior, Union

Rapert was the second leading scorer in the area with 512 total points for a 21.3 average. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 7 assists and 4.6 steals per game for the Wildcats, who finished 20-5.

F: Mallory Shetley, senior, Sullivan

Shetley helped the Eagles reach the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2013 and to a 25-3 record. She averaged 18.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocks.

G: Aliyah Williams, senior, Parkway North

Williams averaged 18.3 points per game for a Vikings squad who finished the season with a 19-10 record. Additionally, she averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game as Parkway North lost in the district title game.ALL-METRO THIRD TEAM

F: Liz Behan, senior, Fort Zumwalt East

Behan helped the Lions to a 19-8 finish — the most wins in a single season in program history — while averaging 18.7 points, 13,4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.7 blocks a game.

F: Anna Hall, senior, Civic Memorial

Hall helped the Eagles reach the sectional championship game with 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Hall also added 1.5 assists and 2.6 steals.

G: Brooke Highmark, sophomore, Westminster

Highmark continued to excel in her second season, leading the Wildcats to a 23-5 finish. She averaged 16.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals a contest.

G: Kate Rolfes, senior, Incarnate Word

Despite not being able to compete for a fourth successive state title due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rolfes helped the three-time defending Class 4 champion Red Knights (27-4) reach the semifinal round for the 11th consecutive season. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 12 points — a team high — and added 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game.

F: Madison Webb, senior, Father McGivney

Webb averaged 15 points and 6.3 rebounds while helping the Griffins (27-8) set a new record for wins. Webb also guided Father McGivney to its first conference, regional and sectional titles in its fifth season as a varsity program.

