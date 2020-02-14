🔥All I want for Valentine’s Day is Daybreak season 2🔥

DAYBREAK – Credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix Daybreak needs to be renewed for season 2. Please, Netflix, make it happen on Valentine’s Day!By Love Actually logic, Christmas is the time you tell people the truth about how you feel. Using the same logic, Valentine’s Day, then, should be the day that we all ask Netflix to bring back our favorite shows and movies.It’s Valentine’s Day, and I want Daybreak season 2!It’s been a great 24 hours for Netflix and for Netflix subscribers. We just learned the streaming network is in discussions to save Lucifer and bring the show back for season 6. And, we also just learned Hopper is alive and not exactly well, but he’s alive, and David Harbour will star in Stranger Things 4. What more could I possibly ask for on Valentine’s Day? Honestly, it’s been good enough so far, and because things are coming up roses for me today, I’m going to shoot my shot. I’m politely asking for Daybreak season 2.Daybreak premiered on Netflix in October 2019, and it was canceled in December. The series is based on the comics of the same name by Brian Ralph. Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton brought this great story to life, and I thought we were in for a multi-season run on Netflix.This show is so good! It has basically everything I’ve ever wanted in a TV series. It’s a teen comedy and post-apocalyptic drama, but it’s also so much more than that. It’s the perfect canvas to explore all different types of characters and their stories. I haven’t seen a show that’s this funny and packed with so many feels. Ever.And, that’s why it’s so disappointing that Daybreak was canceled. There are so many shows out there that play by the same rules and hit all the same beats. Daybreak takes those overused storylines and tropes, throws them into a blender, and makes a smoothie Principal Burr would love.This is truly one of my favorite shows ever, and I’m so bummed that this is how it ended. Netflix, as we have seen with Sense8, Lucifer, and others, still has a chance to make it right.If I can’t get Daybreak season 2, I just want to add that I’d be happy with a two-hour special! I’d be happy with a 30-minute special! I’d be fine with a 5-minute video explaining what was going to happen in the rest of this story!I just don’t want to live the rest of my life wondering what happened to the Daybreakers. Did Sam Dean go full tyrant? Did Angelica and Crumble find the cure? Did Josh and KJ end up together? What happened to the rest of all these characters?I really, really, really want to know!Please, Netflix, save Daybreak next.