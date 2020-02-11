all-eyes-on-new-hampshire-primary-after-iowa-fails-to-deliver

🔥All eyes on New Hampshire primary after Iowa fails to deliver🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Election watchers are tensely waiting to see how New Hampshire’s primary will play out after the mess surrounding the previous week’s Iowa caucus. CBS News’ latest numbers show less than half of likely Democratic voters have made up their minds, meaning Pete Buttigieg, who left Iowa with momentum, could swing uncommitted voters and inch past Bernie Sanders, who would benefit from a high turnout due to his enthusiastic base. Ed O’Keefe is at a polling station where early morning voters will begin deciding the candidates’ fates.

Related Posts

buttigieg-takes-lead-in-iowa,-biden-lags-in-democrats’-first-2020-results

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa, Biden lags in Democrats’ first 2020 results

mariya smith
six-nations-2020:-eire-vs-scotland-prediction,-team-news,-odds,-stay-movement,-tv,-h2h

Six Nations 2020: Eire vs Scotland prediction, team news, odds, stay movement, TV, h2h

John koli
doctor-weighs-in-on-global-coronavirus-fears-after-who-calls-emergency

Doctor weighs in on global coronavirus fears after WHO calls emergency

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *