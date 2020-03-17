🔥All Carphone Warehouse stores set to close with 2,900 jobs axed🔥

March 17, 2020
Retailer Dixons Carphone has said it will axe 2,900 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse stores.

