All Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret stores to close temporarily

In this June 7, 2017 file photo, shoppers look at merchandise at a Victoria’s Secret store in Hialeah, Fla. ( AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Alan Diaz

L Brands Inc. said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all its stores, including those of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, in the United States and Canada through March 29 and that it has drawn down $950 million from an existing credit line due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company also withdrew its first-quarter earnings forecast, joining an array of U.S. companies.L Brands said it had $2 billion in cash following the drawdown, which the company called a “proactive measure.” It added all its employees would continue to receive pay and benefits during the temporary closure period.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

St. Louis Galleria curtails hours; REI, Urban Outfitters and other retailers are temporarily closing down.

A possible answer to growing bottom-line concerns.

Tracy Lee Cernicek, of St. Charles, embezzled from her company and spent the money on travel, restaurants and clothes, prosecutors said.

This week, officials here canceled multiple sporting events, several parades and, finally, banned public gatherings altogether. And while hospitality businesses try to cope with coronavirus slowdowns and shutdowns, the public might assume that owners have insurance to cover their losses. But they almost certainly don’t.

American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.

Most of the stores now will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

the Missouri Gaming Association said Friday that casinos west of the Mississippi River planned to keep their gambling floors open.

‘The coronavirus really exposes the gaps that we have in the public health system, including a real lack of workplace policies to cover these types of contingencies.’

The local hospital systems announced these new measures as state and federal government weather continued criticism over the low number of patients who have been tested.

In this June 7, 2017 file photo, shoppers look at merchandise at a Victoria’s Secret store in Hialeah, Fla. ( AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)