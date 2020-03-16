🔥All American season 2 is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

All American — “Stakes Is High” — Image Number: ALA215b_0377b.jpg — Pictured: Daniel Ezra as Spencer — Photo: Tina Thorpe/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved Ready to binge-watch All American? The entire second season is heading to Netflix tonight. Here’s all you need to know to avoid missing out.Are you ready to binge-watch All American season 2? There isn’t long to wait to get to be able to do it. All American season 2 is heading to Netflix tonight.You’ll be able to start streaming from 3: 01 a.m. ET. That means on the west coast, you’re getting it at 12: 01 a.m. It’s the standard timings for Netflix releases.All American is one of The CW’s shows heading to Netflix eight days after the finale airs on the broadcast network. Despite the deal not being renewed between the two, shows already part of the older deal entered into a legacy one. That’s excellent news for All American, which got a boost in the ratings thanks to being available to stream on Netflix.The CW is likely expecting the same for the second season. After all, the third season is already renewed, part of the January pickups.All American season 2 starts with Spencer James facing a difficult decision. After winning the state championship, he’s offered something that will transform his entire reputation. Is he going to take it? The start of the season is difficult for him, as he has to decide where he’s going to play football.Meanwhile, Billy wants to get his life back on track. That means making some major changes. At the end of the first season, he wrote a letter of resignation and left it on his desk. However, it turns out the principal never got that and assumes Billy is taking a leave of absence. Naturally, Spencer is angry when he realizes that his coach—the person who encouraged him to join the school at the very beginning—is leaving without even saying goodbye.You’ll be able to binge-watch all 16 episodes of All American season 2 on Netflix tonight.