🔥All about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex🔥

January 2020 proved a pivotal month for Britain’s royal family. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from royal life. The date has been set — March 31 — at which time they’ll still be duke and duchess, but not senior royals. Britain has always held a special place in its collective heart for Harry, especially since he lost his mother, Diana, to a fatal car crash in 1997.Here’s a look at Harry’s key moments, in pictures.In his first public appearance since the royal deal was announced, Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 drawings at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London. Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit Canada House in London on January 7, 2020, a day before making their big announcement. The couple soon returned to Canada to start their new, more independent lives. Credit: / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, helps to plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana, on day four of his tour of Africa, September 26, 2019 in Chobe National Park, Botswana. Credit: Getty

Harry and Meghan arrive on the field prior to the start of a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on June 29, 2019. Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, with their baby, Archie, share a moment during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 25, 2019. Credit: POOL/ANA

Harry and Meghan attend “The Lion King” European premiere in July 2019 in London. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan introduce their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019. Archie had been born two days earlier. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

Meghan and Harry drink from bowls as they visit a cooking demonstration in Rabat, Morocco, on February 25, 2019. Credit: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan attend public holiday celebrations in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on September 24, 2019. Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London. Credit: Getty Images

Harry speaks during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, on October 20, 2018. Credit: PHIL NOBLE / REUTERS

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Queen Elizabeth II; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping the Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London. Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018. Credit: Jane Barlow – PA Images

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their engagement on November 27, 2017. Credit: Getty

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out as a couple during a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games. The date and place: September 25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios on April 19, 2016 in Iver Heath, England. Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images

Here, Harry is welcomed by the villagers upon his arrival in Lamjung during a five-day visit to Nepal, his first official tour of the country, March 21, 2016. Credit: National News Agency of Nepal/Pradeep Raj Onta/Handout via Reuters

Prince Harry visits the village of Leorani in the Himalayan foothills on March 21, 2016 in Bardia, Nepal. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry (wearing a feta turban after being given the honor of being “village headman”) dances during a visit to the village of Leorani in the Himalayan foothills on March 21, 2016 in Bardia, Nepal. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry wears a turban after being given the honor of being “village headman” during a visit to the village of Leorani in the Himalayan foothills on March 21, 2016 in Bardia, Nepal. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry chats to rangers as he learns about tiger traps with the WWF and local rangers in Bardia National Park, Western Nepal, on March 21, 2016. Credit: Ben Birchall/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry wears a Topi, a traditional Nepalese hat, at Danna homestay village on March 21, 2016 in Bardia, Nepal. Credit: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry arrive to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 14, 2016. Credit: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Britain’s Prince Harry (R) walks with Matt Jones, director of Boultbee Flight Academy, past Battle of Britain aircraft at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex, England, September 15, 2015. Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

Prince Harry attends the “Step Short” commemorative event in Folkestone to mark the centenary of the First World War on August 4, 2014, in Folkestone, England. Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

In this photo taken December 12, 2012, Britain’s Prince Harry – or just plain Captain Wales, as he is known in the British Army – makes his early morning pre-flight checks at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo/ John Stillwel

Prince Harry plays in the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York, Sunday, June 27, 2010. Credit: CBS/Gordon Donovan

Prince Harry meets Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett prior to the Gala Concert in aid of WellChild at Royal Albert Hall on June 8, 2015, in London, England. Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry during his visit to the Invictus Games training sessions for competing nations on September 8, 2014, in Dagenham, England. Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Prince Harry competes in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup charity match at the Greenwich Polo Club on May 15, 2013, in Greenwich, Connecticut. Credit: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry arrives at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California, on October 6, 2011, to undergo military helicopter training. Credit: LS3 Sarah Candito/Rex Features via AP Images

Prince Harry; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince William leave the church after the royal wedding of royal cousin Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Dylan Martinez/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William takes the hand of his bride, Kate Middleton, now known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry and Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton as they walk down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. Credit: Getty Images/AP

Prince Harry visits RAF Honington on July 14, 2010 in Suffolk, easten England. Credit: Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Princes William and Harry stand during a photocall at RAF (Royal Air Force) Shawbury near Shrewsbury, central England, on June 18, 2009. Credit: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry places a wreath to pay his respect to the victims of the 9/11 attacks at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center in New York, on May 29, 2009.Prince Harry was on a 36-hour official trip to New York City. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the premiere of the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” on October 29, 2008, in London. Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Prince Harry and then-girlfriend Chelsea Davy laugh before the Investec Challenge international rugby match, South Africa vs. England, in Twickenham, West London, on November 22, 2008. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry smiles as he poses for a photo with children during a visit to LCCU (Lesothu Child Counciling Unit) on July 9, 2008, in Maseru, Lesotho. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Harry arrives with the HCR Battlegroup at Holy Trinity Church to receive a medal for his service in Afghanistan on May 5, 2008, in Windsor, England. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince William, center, with his future wife Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry, watch the England-against-Italy Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2007. Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Prince William, right, and Prince Harry watch the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007, in London. Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry leaves the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles to Harry Lopes on May 6, 2006, in Wiltshire, England. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Charles poses with his sons, Prince William, right, and Prince Harry during the royal family’s ski break at Klosters, Switzerland, on March 31, 2005. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William applaud after the St. James’s Place polo day charity match for the George Thomas Hospice Care at Beaufort Polo Club on July 17, 2004, in Tetbury, England. Credit: Carl De Souza/Getty Images

Prince Harry clenches his fist as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003, in Windsor, England. Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Prince Harry plays in a polo match on May 19, 2002, at Hurtwood Polo Club near Guildford, Surrey, England. Credit: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen mother, is photographed with grandson Prince Charles, center, and great-grandsons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry on her 101st birthday at Clarence House in London on Aug. 4, 2001. Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, in London, September 5, 1997. Credit: AP Photo/David Brauchli

The coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, is carried into Westminster Abbey by the bearer party of Welsh Guardsmen for her funeral on September 6, 1997. Following the casket, from left to right: Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Diana’s brother the Earl Spencer, Prince William, and the Duke of Edinburgh. Credit: Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles watch the parade march past as part of the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London. Credit: Johnny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a boat ride on the Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in October 1991, with her sons Prince Harry, 7, and Prince William, 9. Credit: AP

Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles as she sits with her sons, Prince Harry, front, and William, on the steps of Marivent Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, August 9, 1987. Credit: AP Photo/John Redman

Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose for a family portrait with their sons, Prince William, right, and Prince Harry, at Kensington Palace in London, on October 6, 1984. Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. His older brother Prince William was born on June 21, 1982. Credit: AP Photo