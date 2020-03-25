🔥Alistair Brownlee to extend Olympic career to defend title at Tokyo Games in 2021🔥

Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has confirmed that he will compete at next year’s rearranged Tokyo Games, despite originally planning to quit the discipline at the end of this season.

Brownlee is the only triathlete to have won back-to-back Olympic titles, having claimed gold in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016. However, in recent years he has dabbled in the Ironman version of the sport and will focus fully on the longer distance after Tokyo.

It was only in January this year that the Yorkshireman confirmed he would defend his title this summer, and he says that is still his intention after yesterday’s postponement, despite the fact that he may now be 33 by the time the Games come around.

“Tokyo 2020 would have 100 per cent been my last short distance race,” he told PA. “I am now going to have to extend it for another year.

Alistair Brownlee, left, crosses the finish line to win the the men’s triathlon event ahead of his brother Jonathan Brownlee, right, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (AP)

“The logical conclusion is that it will be more difficult because I will be another year older.

“But you never know what is going to happen in a year in endurance sport. A year ago I didn’t think I would be in the position I am now – I thought my short-course career was effectively over.

“It is going to be a challenge but there are a lot of people in a far worse position than me.

“The Olympics are an inspirational thing, but when people are in hospital losing their lives, it seems inappropriate if any of those resources are being put into a sporting event.”